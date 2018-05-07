Zhuwawu rescues point for CAPS

ZVISHAVANE - CAPS United indifferent start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season continued yesterday when they drew 1-1 with Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium.

Makepekepe went into yesterday’s match nursing wounds from a 0-1 home defeat to Chicken Inn from midweek while the home side had also lost on the road to Yadah FC.

The Chinda Boys opened the scoring just before the break when Trevor Ajana slotted home after some good work by Kibaki Dhlamini.

The skilful Dhlamini beat a number of Makepekepe defenders before picking up Ajana, who slotted home past United goalkeeper Criss Mverechena.

In the second half, Makepekepe upped the tempo in search of the equaliser and they were rewarded in the 73rd minute when John Zhuwawu beat Shabanie goalkeeper Biggie Temera to rescue a point for the Green Machine.

After yesterday’s result, Makepekepe dropped to seventh place on the log with 16 points from 10 matches while the Chinda Boys are in 10th position with nine.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe thought his team merited all three points judging by the way they controlled the match.

“We controlled the game and I thought it was destined for us but at the end we got a single point. That is football, maybe we will win our next matches,” Chitembwe said.

Chinda Boys coach Takesure Chiragwi also thought his side deserved maximum points.

“We got a point though we expected a win but as a coach I’m impressed with the way the boys played,” he said.

“We only need to work on our accuracy in front of goal hoping that next time we can utilise the chances that came our way and get all three points.”

Meanwhile, at Gibbo Stadium, Triangle returned to winning ways when they beat Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0.

The Sugar Sugar Boys’ five-game winning run was ended when they lost 1-0 away to Harare City in midweek.

However, two goals from Lameck Nhamo and Anelka Chivandire either side of the half ensured Taurai Mangwiro’s men remain in fifth place with 19 points from 10 matches.