Harare City halt DeMbare revival

HARARE - Dynamos’ mini-revival came to a halt yesterday when left back Brighton Chayambuka scored two first half goals to help Harare City beat the Glamour Boys in a Castle Lager Premiership match.

DeMbare, who had picked up two consecutive wins to end their seven-game winless start to the 2018 campaign, got their consolation from midfielder Kudzanai Dhemere.

With yesterday’s result, DeMbare dropped down to 12th place on the log with nine points while the Sunshine Boys continue to impress on their return to the top flight and are now in sixth place with 17 points from 10 matches.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa was disappointed by the defending from his side as they allowed City to open an early two-goal lead.

“I think we gave them two early goals and that raised their confidence; we tried to get back into the game, we scored one. Here and there we had a few chances but it wasn’t our day,” Mutasa said.

There had been talk that Mutasa had been given a three-game ultimatum by the DeMbare hierarchy to win the Bulawayo City, Chapungu and Harare City matches but the coach denied it.

DeMbare beat Bulawayo City and Chapungu before coming unstuck against the Sunshine Boys yesterday.

“When you talk of things like an ultimatum, I would like to believe that it would be something official and there would be a document that would say there is an ultimatum,” the DeMbare coach said.

“For me, there has not been such a thing but I cannot stop people from saying what they want.

“Football is a pressure job and I wouldn’t like to believe that I’m under pressure. When you get into this job, you know what is expected and what comes around.”

Both Dynamos and City came into the tie on the back of midweek victories over Chapungu and Triangle respectively, both teams named unchanged starting XIs for yesterday’s game.

It was the visitors, who made a good start with left back Chayambuka scoring twice in the first 15 minutes.

Harare City were looking dangerous every time they attacked on the right side with full back Takudzwa Chimwemwe and it was no surprise when both early goals came from that side.

Chayambuka scored in the seventh minute when Panashe Mutasa made a horrible meal of his clearance from a Chimwemwe cross.

The loose ball fell kindly to Chayambuka, who toe-poked past an exposed goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

DeMbare looked rattled by the goal and in those early minutes, the home side struggled to contain the high-flying City full backs who were playing high up the pitch.

The second goal came from a similar move, Chimwemwe found space again on the right side before sending in another dangerous cross into the box.

Tatenda Tumba met the centre at the back post before cutting it back for Chayambuka, who tapped it in for his brace.

Going down by two goals must have been the wake-up call DeMbare needed to get back into the game.

Dhemere pulled one back for the Glamour Boys in the 21st minute with a tap-in from close range after City goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu had parried back into play a shot by Quality Kangadzi.

In the second half, the Sunshine Boys began to defend with a deep line while relying on counters attacks.

DeMbare tried their best to find an equaliser but they kept on playing route one football but the City defence was able to cope with the high balls.

DeMbare had to good chances to equalise; the first one fell to Dhemere but his shot was headed off the line by Raymond Uchena in the 84th minute.

Just before full time, Kuda Kumwala’s header from a Cleopas Kapupurika cross came off the cross bar with Nyamupanedengu beaten.

After the match, City coach Mark Harrison said: “Look, I thought it was a very good performance; we keep on rolling forward. I’m very happy obviously because it was not an easy game, you know Dynamos have got the 12th man and they can make it difficult for you but we played well.”

TEAMS

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Obey Mwerahari, Godfrey Mukambi, Blessing Moyo (Marvelous Mukumba 53m), James Marufu, Marshall Machazani, Kudzanai Dhemere, Panashe Mutasa (Cleopas Kapupurika 46m), Quality Kangadzi, Kuda Mumwala, Emmanuel Mandiranga (Peace Makaha 56m)

Harare City: Maxwell Nyamupanedengu, Raymond Uchena, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Brighton Chayambuka, Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye, Tendai Samanja, Moses Muchenje, Tatenda Tumba, Kuda Musharu (Wilfred Muvirimi 65m), Protasho Kabwe (MacDonald Mkunga 83m), Malvin Gaki (Martin Vengesai 72m)