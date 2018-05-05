ZC rues Hasnain's exit

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) was left poorer following the resignation of managing director Faisal Hasnain last Friday, board chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani revealed.

The Pakistan-born cricket administrator threw in the towel after Zimbabwe failed to qualify in their own backyard for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup to be held in England and Wales.

Zimbabwe suffered a disappointing exit after losing to minnows United Arab Emirates in their final encounter of the ICC World Cup Qualifier having missed yet another golden opportunity to qualify in the penultimate match against West Indies.

The Windies and Afghanistan sealed the remaining two slots for England next year with the latter winning the Qualifier final.

Mukuhlani said he appreciates and respects the former ICC chief finance officer’s decision to step down.

“While I am saddened by the departure of Faisal, ZC appreciates and respects the reasons for his decision,” Mukuhlani said.

“During his time with ZC, Faisal played a role in finalising the new ZC Strategic Plan and contributed to the complex discussions with the ICC with regard to the ICC’s new financial and constitutional model.

“ZC was also able to secure the hosting rights for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, hosted a successful event, and we also hosted the first ever visit to Zimbabwe by an ICC chairman. We wish Faisal the very best in his future endeavours.”

ZC have said they will be interviewing candidates to fill in the vacancy left by Hasnain’s departure.

In his resignation letter, Hasnain said he was disappointed by Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“This is to advise that ... I have stepped down as MD of ZC, on which date I sent my official letter of resignation to the ZC chairman,” Hasnain wrote to his management team at ZC.

“For the record, the main reason for my resignation is the non-qualification by ZC for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

“One of the main objectives that I had set myself was for ZC to qualify for CWC 2019, and ZC did not qualify.

“I actually sent in my resignation soon after the CWCQ finals but was specifically requested to wait and complete two major projects that I was working on, namely to ensure that the proposed matches with Australia and Pakistan go ahead, and to deal with the ongoing financial issues with the ICC.”