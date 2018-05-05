Mutsvangwa blames Mliswa for Norton defeat

STAFF REPORTER  •  5 May 2018 11:50AM  •  6 comments

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisor Chris Mutsvangwa has blamed Temba Mliswa for his Zanu PF primary election loss in Norton.

Mutsvangwa, who was hammered by Langton Mutendereki, alleged Mliswa wanted a weak candidate which he can defeat in the National Assembly polls and also alleged he bribed police details, who were returning officers.

“The elections were just so disorganised, I am sorry and there was too much infiltration by the G40,” Mutsvangwa told journalists at a breakfast meeting organised by Misa-Zimbabwe Chapter to mark World Press Freedom Day.

“He has infiltrated the party because he is gamatox and he is working with the police, with Webster Shamhu, because they have revenge. So you see again, I am going to make sure that the Norton electorate is not shortchanged because that is democracy. Between my duty to Zanu PF and my duty to the Norton electorate, my duty is to the electorate, because they are supreme.”

Comments (6)

PA [presidential advisor],badmouthing your opponent is just cowardice sportsmanship....especially after being thrashed

TIREGEREREIWO - 5 May 2018

If Mliswa made you to be defeated by what you call a weak candidate, then you are the weakest because the weaker is better than the weakest. At least Mliswa is competing the weaker. You are the weakest not even a material for competition. Ndofunga waakuona manje kuti madhodhi anobva mukanwa mako vanhu vakaanzwa nokuaona. Zvachinja zvinhu usati wachinja maitiro. Hameno hako

bwadam - 5 May 2018

Mutsvangwa you are very lost my brother, am sorry to tell you this that you have Puma blanket around your brains and that is making you fail to see the reality here. You lost the elections because you are not fit to lead anyone. The only good thing with you is that you stood quite strong against Mugabe, thanks for that but that does not make you a good leader because in your head, there is too much bush war war background and we dont want that anymore. Now we want people who economically think, reason and develop our country. you guys you just want to drive nice cars and be saluted chete. All you guys from the old past you must accept change and let the youngsters to take over and run the show. Stop throwing stones, you are in a glass house my brother. Why would Mliswa bribe the police, people exercised their rights chete.

Matingindi - 5 May 2018

I lost because Rugeje is a political upstart but no,it's young Temba and G40, maybe gammatox as well and Constance Shamhu. No,no it's the ZRP rigged the election against me and Grace might have played a part!!kkkkkk, Cde Kris

Hon.Temba P. Mliswa - 5 May 2018

He was using President's office letterhead to write his letter of complaint to Rugeje. This fool can't separate govt business from party politics. That's scary

Moe Syslack - 5 May 2018

no u ddnt lose dear chris you were anhilated,decimated deboirosly beyond fathomos and were left crantiously gyrating without a plethora of political relavance

noisemaker - 5 May 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media