Mnangagwa wishes ailing Mohadi 'speedy recovery'

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday wished Vice President Kembo Mohadi a speedy recovery amid reports he is critically ill in hospital in South Africa.

Mohadi and Retired General Constantino Chiwenga were sworn in as vice presidents by Chief Justice Luke Malaba on December 28 in a brief ceremony at State House.

Mohadi, 68, previously a member of the National Assembly as the Zanu PF MP for the Beitbridge East constituency, has been receiving treatment in Johannesburg since March.

Mohadi missed yesterday’s Zanu PF election manifesto launch at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

“The vice president and second secretary ...Mohadi, in absentia, he is not feeling too well. We wish him a quick recovery,” Mnangagwa said at the launch.

Mohadi will continue to hold office until the assumption of office as president by the winner of the next presidential election in July-August.

Mines and Energy committee chairperson Temba Mliswa was the first to disclose to legislators that Mohadi was indisposed after he failed to make it for a parliamentary hearing.

“VP Mohadi is not feeling well and is outside the country so he will not be appearing before the Mines and Energy committee today.

“We wish him well,” Mliswa said.

Reached for further clarification soon after the committee meeting, Mliswa said Mohadi had not been feeling well for some time now.

“He has not been around for some time now. That is (according to) a letter that we received,” Mliswa told the Daily News.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba could neither confirm nor deny the developments.

He said: “I am not aware. You could check with (Regis) Chikowore”.

Chikowore, who is a principal director in the Information ministry, was also coy.

“Sorry, I can’t help you on that one,” he said.

Mohadi had been summoned to brief members of the Mines and Energy committee on his previous role as former State Security minister during the time when the country was said to have lost diamond revenue estimated at a staggering $15 billion through illicit dealings.

Other high-ranking officials who include Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu, former Mines minister Walter Chidakwa and ex-Finance minister Ignatius Chombo have already appeared before the same committee.

In 2016, Mohadi appeared at South Africa-based Malawi prophet, Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering church where he sought divine intervention.

During the service, Bushiri singled out the Beitbridge East legislator, warning him that he was under attack from unnamed detractors.

Bushiri went on to hand the former Home Affairs minister a white handkerchief saying “anytime you feel something happening around you use this handkerchief to pray.

“Miracles will begin to happen around you.”