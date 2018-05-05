European soccer legends head to Zim

HARARE - After successfully luring Barcelona Legends to the country, government has inked another landmark deal with the World Class Legends Company that will see European Legends coming to Harare.

Last year Barcelona legends squad made up of yesteryear heroes such as Deco, Simão Sabrosa (Portugal), Edmílson, Rivaldo, Giovanni Silva (Brazil), Éric Abidal, Ludovic Giuly (France), Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuán, Jesús Angoy (Spain), Gianluca Zambrotta, Francesco Coco (Italy), Edgar Davids and Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands) featured in a successful exhibition match against the Warriors Legends at the National Sports Stadium.

And as a follow up to that yesterday, the government through the Sports ministry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) signed a memorandum of understanding MoU) with World Class Legends represented by its chief executive Rico Garcia that will see the European Legends making their way to Zimbabwe at a date to be announced in June.

“...We are all looking forward to making these European Legends brand ambassadors for destination Zimbabwe,” Garcia said during the MoU signing ceremony at a Harare hotel yesterday.

Garcia also revealed that he is looking at the possibility of running an academy here in Zimbabwe.

Laliga Africa chairman Antonio Barradas said he wants to bring value to Zimbabwean sports.

“I’m excited to be here and do look forward to bring value in terms of sports and we will make sure that we develop football by holding training clinics here in Zimbabwe in the same we have been doing it throughout Africa but targeting mainly youngsters.”

ZTA chief executive Karikoga Kaseke said he was happy with the continued relationship with World Class Legends which bids to project a positive image of the country.

“We signed a MoU with World Class Legends, the same company that helped in bringing Barcelona Legends last year which was highly a successful venture...,” Kaseke said.

“They have embraced the idea that Zimbabwe is open for business and truly so, in June the local community will be treated to the past glamour in which we are going to see such big names as ... Júlio Baptista themselves who are in our midst taking to the Zimbabwean turf and relieving yesteryear memories against some of our gifted former players as well.”