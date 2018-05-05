Chamisa heads to United Kingdom

HARARE - MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa this weekend leaves for the United Kingdom where he will take the opportunity to interact with Zimbabweans in the Diaspora.

MDC presidential spokesperson and director for communications Luke Tamborinyoka said Chamisa will meet members of the academia, key UK government officials as well as address think-tanks, among them Chatham House and the Oxford Union.

“The people’s president, who is poised to win the watershed election due in a few months’ time, will use the opportunity to tell Zimbabweans of the better prospects that his incoming government will bring to the country,” Tamborinyoka said.

There has been unprecedented excitement around the youthful but experienced MDC Alliance presidential candidate who has addressed mammoth crowds in the country’s rural and urban areas. He has charmed the country and the world with most of them keen to hear him speak on his vision.