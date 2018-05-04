ZC boss resigns

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) managing director Faisal Hasnain has resigned amid calls for the entire board to step down following the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup to be hosted in England and Wales.

Zimbabwe failed to secure a place at next year’s global tournament after coming short during the qualifying tournament hosted on home soil in March.

As a result, the ZC board sacked coach Heath Streak and his entire backroom staff together with convener of selectors Tatenda Taibu and captain Graeme Cremer.

Hasnain, who was appointed to the post in April last year replacing Wilfred Mukondiwa, communicated his decision to ZC board on Wednesday.

“My dear management team,” Hasnain wrote. “This is to advise that ..., I have stepped down as MD of ZC, on which date I sent my official letter of resignation to the ZC chairman.”

The Pakistan-born former ICC chief finance officer said his resignation was purely on the backdrop of Zimbabwe’s failure to make it to England and Wales next year.

“For the record, the main reason for my resignation is the non-qualification by ZC for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,” he said.

“One of the main objectives that I had set myself was for ZC to qualify for CWC 2019, and ZC did not qualify.”

Hasnain said he had intended to resign on the aftermath of Zimbabwe’s World Cup debacle but was advised to hang on a bit so see to fruition some of the projects that he had got into motion.

“I actually sent in my resignation soon after the CWCQ finals but was specifically requested to wait and complete two major projects that I was working on, namely to ensure that the proposed matches with Australia and Pakistan go ahead, and to deal with the ongoing financial issues with the ICC,” he said.