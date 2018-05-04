Ngezi stand alone

HARARE - Castle Lager Premiership log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars remain the only team yet to taste defeat in the top flight nine games into the new season.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side have 23 points and enjoy a two-point lead over second-placed defending league champions FC Platinum.

Madamburo were held by bottom side ZPC Kariba to a goalless draw on Tuesday at Nyamhunga Stadium.

This was only the second time this season that Ngezi Platinum Stars had failed to collect maximum points following another 1-1 draw with Shabanie Mine last month.

Ndiraya believes his side can go all the way and win their maiden league title due to the way they have managed to maintain their unbeaten record so far.

“We played a very difficult game on Saturday against Highlanders and I thought we were never going to come here and reach the levels we normally reach,” Ndiraya said after the draw with ZPC Kariba.

“We are in this league to compete and I think we have a squad to compete; that’s why we are here (at the top of the log). We don’t want to be the second best but we want to be the best.”

The Madamburo coach felt his side failed to get maximum points against ZPC Kariba due to the humid conditions at Nyamhunga.

“It was a difficult match but we knew we were always going to struggle here because of the conditions,” Ndiraya said.

“Look, we didn’t play to the best of our ability; we didn’t create any clear-cut chances which is a cause for concern. We didn’t have any meaningful shots at goal and once you do that it becomes difficult to win football matches.

“I thought, we didn’t have enough numbers going forward and I think it was because of the conditions here.”

FC Platinum and Highlanders maintained their pressure on Ngezi Platinum after picking up wins over Black Rhinos and Mutare City Rovers respectively in midweek.

The two teams are all on 20 points but FC Platinum edge it on goal difference.

Triangle were the other in-form side heading into these midweek fixtures with five wins on the trot but came unstuck after falling 1-0 away to Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

After their early season struggles, Dynamos seem to be getting back on track following two wins on the trot.

DeMbare first beat Bulawayo City at the weekend before Wednesday’s victory away to Chapungu which moved them into 10th place on the log with nine points.

Saturday

Herentals v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Nichrut v Chapungu (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Yadah FC (Baobab),

Sunday

Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v CAPS United (Maglas), Dynamos v Harare City (Rufaro), Triangle v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Mutare City v Black Rhinos (Vengere)