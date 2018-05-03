Murape inspires Yadah

Yadah………………………… (1) 1

Shabanie Mine…………….…..0

HARARE - Thomas Ruzive was left a relieved man after Leeroy Murape came off the bench in the first half to inspire Yadah FC to a narrow victory over Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

The victory was Yadah’s second of the season to take their tally to 10 points and helped them move up to ninth place on the log table with 10 points from nine matches.

Murape needed only eight minutes to score the solitary strike that made all the difference five minutes from the break having replaced Morris Musiyakuvi, who looked confused for the 32 minutes he was on the field.

“I am very happy for picking up a win today considering that we failed to pick a victory in our last two matches when we lost to Nichrut and drew against Chicken Inn,” said Ruzive.

“I think the boys responded very well. This victory means a lot to us going forward as it will boost our confidence levels. I’m glad our tactical change paid off. We noticed that Morris (Musiyakuvi) was struggling and Murape came in and made the difference.

“We still have a lot of work going forward, our conversion rate is very poor and it’s one area that we need to pay a lot of attention. I think we need to work more with our strikers to ensure they improve their scoring rate.”

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi had, however, no kind words for referee Dumiso Khumalo.

Chiragwi was particularly incensed following his team’s disallowed goal on the stroke of full time for an infringement on Yadah goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze.

“We have lost but I am happy because we have done the best we can to win the game but it was everything against Shabanie Mine,” Chiragwi said.

“There were some decisions that I cannot comment much about. I’m not the referee probably he knows better the laws of the game but I’m worried if the laws of the game are against one team for 45 minutes, I don’t know if we are going somewhere in football.

“I’m very happy with the performance of my team. We fought for every ball, we scored but the goal was disallowed. We tried to get more opportunities to score, it was against Shabanie Mine then what else can we do.”