Harare City end Triangle fine run

Harare City.................(0) 1

Triangle...........................0

HARARE - Harare City coach Mark Harrison praised his players after they ended their three-match winless run by stopping an in-form Triangle during yesterday’s Castle Lager Premiership match.

Midfielder Moses Muchenje scored the all-important goal for City when he converted a 57th minute penalty kick after the visitors’ goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga had brought down Kuda Musharu inside the box.

City had drawn two and lost one of their last three matches and yesterday’s win cemented their seventh place on the log with 14 points from nine matches.

Triangle had come into yesterday’s match on the back of a five-match winning run but remain in fifth place with 16 points despite the loss.

“After last week’s performance against Herentals, we needed a reaction really. I think we got it today (yesterday. For 60 minutes, we totally controlled the game, playing some great football and we got the goal we deserved,” Harrison said.

“After that, a little bit of anxiety crept in as we dropped back trying to protect the lead which we don’t need to do; you don’t need to invite teams to attack you; overall, I’m impressed with the win.”

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was disappointed with the goalkeeping from Chilenga because he needlessly made contact with Musharu giving the referee no option but to point to the spot.

“This is one of those games in which we tried very hard to get a result and only silly mistake, we gave away a penalty,” Mangwiro said.

“What is so disappointing is that, the last four goals we have conceded have come from penalties, perhaps we need to improve our marking inside the box.”

City had most of the possession in the first half but the Sugar Sugar Boys on the other hand created the better chances.

Delic Murimba had two good opportunities but he shot over on both occasions with City goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu exposed.

The home side’s best chance was from a free kick taken by Takudzwa Chimwemwe which Trevor Mavhunga almost headed into his own net.

The turning point of the match arrived after the break when Chilenga rushed off his line and brought down Musharu inside the box.

Triangle defenders Donald Dzvinyai and Kudzai Chigwida were certain to close down Musharu before Chilenga’s needless intervention to give away the penalty.

Muchenje rarely misses from 12 yards out and made no mistake by sending the Sugar Sugar Boys keeper the wrong way.