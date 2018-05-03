DeMbare win again

Chapaungu................................(0) 1

Dynamos...................................(2) 2

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa believes his side has turned the corner after they picked up their second win of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season with victory over Chapungu at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

First half goals from Kuda Kumwala and Quality Kangadzi ensured the Glamour Boys made it two wins on the trot to ease their early relegation worries after having failed to win in their first seven matches.

DeMbare picked up their first win of the season when they beat troubled Bulawayo City at the weekend and are now out of the relegation zone in 10th place on the log with nine points from nine matches.

However, the Glamour Boys had to survive a late Chapungu onslaught as the home side were given some hope of a comeback after Phillip Marufu’s stoppage time header had gone in.

The home side could, however, not prevent their fifth defeat inside nine matches which left them in 15th place on the log with eight points.

Unconfirmed reports last night said that the Chapungu executive was due to meet over the fate of coach Tendai Chikuni.

Chapungu had a stuttering start to the season and former technical director Rodwell Dlakama is being touted as the possible replacement for Chikuni.

On the other hand, Mutasa can at least sleep easy knowing that his side seems to have finally discovered the winning formula following that wretched start.

Following the poor start to the season, the DeMbare hierarchy had given Mutasa a three-game ultimatum to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Since that ultimatum, the Glamour Boys have beaten Bulawayo City and now Chapungu and up next is Harare City this weekend.

“We have been saying this before that we have been playing well but the wins were not coming,” Mutasa said.

“We were confident coming into this match. This is a good omen going forward.”

Kumwala opened the scoring for the visitors in the 10th minute with a low shot past Chapungu goalkeeper Talbet Shumba.

Kangadzi had been off colour in recent weeks missing a lot of chances and it looked like he would continue with that form.

The DeMbare forward should have doubled the lead in the 19th minute but lost his footing inside the box after he had been teed up by Emmanuel Mandiranga.

Kangadzi finally atoned for his miss in the 33rd minute when he connected with another Mandiranga delivery to beat Shumba.

In the second half, Dynamos were a bit subdued as they allowed Chapungu to dominate the midfield.

The introduction of Brighton Mugoni for Ian Nyoni late in the second half proved to be the catalyst that Chapungu were waiting for as they started making inroads in the DeMbare half.

Marufu headed in a corner from Blessing Sahondo in added time to pull one back for the hosts but it was too late to salvage a point.

Chikuni, whose side was coming from another defeat away to Triangle, was disappointed with the result.

“When you play these big clubs, the match officials tend to favour the big teams. Some of the decisions frustrated my boys but they played well. They really fought hard,” Chikuni said.

Yesterday’s results:

Chapungu 1-2 Dynamos,

Yadah FC 1-0 Shabanie Mine

Harare City 1-0 Triangle United

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Herentals

Bulawayo City 3-0 Nichrut