Bulawayo City dismiss Nichrut

Bulawayo City……(1) 3

Nichrut……………......0

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo City interim coach Bhekitemba Ndlovu had a winning start when he guided Amakhosi to only their second victory of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season after defeating nine-man Nichrut yesterday.

City had lost six consecutive matches before sacking coach Darlington Dodo at the weekend with Ndlovu stepping in for the time being.

Three goals from Justin Kaunda, Mgcini Sibanda and Ishamael Wadi were enough to give Amakhosi maximum points and move them to 16th on log with seven points.

“The boys showed a positive attitude from our training. What they did today was a replica of our training,” Ndlovu said after the match.

“Everyone was pushing and they were all positive and the attitude has been letting us down. I think the attitude today was excellent from everyone.”

Ndlovu believes a number of things he changed played a part in their win.

“I changed a few things like the way we train, our warm up, the way we do things in camp, even the diet in camp. I think that on its own motivated the players and it also showed them how serious I am with my work,” he said Nichrut assistant coach William Mhazo thought fatigue was their biggest enemy.

“Our guys did not play well today. I think it was because of fatigue.

“We had not recovered well from our tough encounter against CAPS United. That really affected us so much,” he said.

The encounter started at slow pace with the two teams seemingly evenly balanced but City then started to have an edge with Rainsome Pavari and Tatenda Tavengwa dominating.

Amakhosi’s dominance paid dividends when they broke the deadlock 19 minutes into the match through Kaunda, who hit a scorcher past Nichrut goalkeeper Tafadzwa Jabangwe.

The home side continued to enjoy more possession and territory and with a bit of luck could have gone into the half time break leading by a wider margin.

In the second half, Nichrut started to give a challenge to the home team in search of an equaliser but their game plan was interrupted in the 72nd minute when Bravie Sibanda was red carded by referee Hardly Ndazi for a second bookable offence.

Thereafter, City scored their second when Sibanda finished off a an inch-perfect pass from Wadi 12 minutes before full time.

Nichrut went down to nine men when Farai Vimisayi was sent off for kicking City substitute Trevor Ndlovu in an off the ball incident two minutes before full time.

Wadi then rounded off the scoring in the second minute of added time when he finished off a fine solo run before beating Jabangwe with a low shot.