Rights body delays releasing San report

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has said it is yet to finalise a report on Zimbabwe’s marginalised San community, almost two years after the rights body conducted the research in the southern part of the country.

ZHRC executive secretary Makanatsa Makonese told Southern News this week that they were still working on the research.

“The report on the San community was circulated last year but we realised that there was need for further research on it which was supposed to be done. So we have completed that research and the report is yet to be finalised.”

Founder of Tsoro o tso San Development Trust Davy Ndlovu, whose organisation has for years been advocating for the welfare of the San people, said the research by ZHRC was conducted by the rights body between 2015 and 2016.

He said the research, which was meant to gather accurate information about the San, was a follow-up to the one done by the Open Society of Southern Africa (Osisa) in 2014.

“The purpose of both studies was to gather accurate information about the San in Zimbabwe, who are the least researched group of Khoisan people in Southern African,” Ndlovu said.

He said the ZHRC study was done in Tsholotsho District’s ward 7, an area where the San people are still found.

“The issues that came out included lack of access to healthcare and government services, drought, poverty and high levels of illiteracy among the San. From the San perspective, this was a welcome sight since many organisations felt that the San were found in remote areas that were not easily accessible.”

Ndlovu appealed for the speedy release of the report which he said was going to play an important role in exposing the plight of the San people to the government and the world at large.

“The publication of this report will enlighten the Zimbabweans in general and the world at large about the plight of the San. Our hope is that the report be published soon.

“Our understanding is that the report has gone through a number of stages, including validation and we are optimistic that it will be out soon.”