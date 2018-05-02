Mukweya bids to grow wushu in Zim

HARARE - Newly-elected Wushu president White Mukweya said the association’s immediate task is to make their presence felt in all the provinces across the country as part of a spirited campaign to popularise the sport.

Wushu is a martial art and full contact sport that was developed in China, in an effort to standardise the practice of traditional Chinese martial arts.

Mukweya beat Eusebia Madembo 10-4 to be the newly-elected Zimbabwe Wushu Federation president during last weekend’s elections to elect a substantive national executive committee in Harare.

The vice president’s post was won by Caroline Mufiri from the Midlands Province while the secretary-general’s post went to Blessing Masau from Harare province with the treasurer’s post being won by Never Kufaigore also from Harare Province.

“Our immediate task is to organise an induction workshop which will be facilitated by the Sports and Recreation Commission. This is meant to ensure that we are on the same page as leaders of the association,” Mukweya said.

“We also hope to ensure that we reach out to all the provinces because currently we are in six provinces but we believe that we can cover all the provinces by the end of the year. In all the provinces we are going to ensure that coaching and technical officials training is undertaken at modest prices which will attract numbers. Our sport is fairly new but has huge potential to make a difference in our society since it is not a very expensive to run.”

Mukweya also called on new partners to come on board while acknowledging the few that have been supporting the association in recent times.

“I would like to thank all the stake holders whom we have worked with and we are going to continuously call upon their unwavering support in our quest to spread the sport of Wushu like a veld fire in all the communities and special thanks should go to the SRC for standing with us and the media who have been religiously publishing our activities. Together we can take Wushu to another level,” he said.