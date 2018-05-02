CAPS fall to Chicken Inn

CAPS United...................(0) 0

Chicken Inn....................(1) 1

HARARE - An Obidiah Tarumbwa solitary first half strike was all Chicken Inn needed to end a four-game winless streak in the Castle Lager Premiership with a hard-fought victory against CAPS United here yesterday.

The result condemns the Green Machine, who had to finish the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba committed a professional foul moments before full time, to their second defeat of the season after nine games.

After losing to Ngezi Platinum Stars (0-1) and drawing against Yadah (1-1), ZPC Kariba (1-1) and Highlanders (2-2) in their previous four matches, a much-needed win here took the Gamecocks’ tally to 16 points to climb to fourth place on the log tied with Triangle, who play Harare City this afternoon.

For the Green Machine, they dropped one place down the log table to sixth place with 15 points from nine matches.

And after the match, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas admitted they needed a response following a recent spate of draws.

“It’s a very satisfying result compared to the last three games we have played, we have been drawing our games despite playing well and we had to break the ice today,” Antipas said after the match.

“I would like to congratulate the boys for the fighting show because in football you need to fight and more so against CAPS, a team that is on fire after the game against Nichrut last weekend.

“CAPS had a lot of the ball but we were solid all round. It was a sweet result on the road, Chicken Inn has struggled to beat CAPS especially here in Harare, so it was a sweet victory up against a good side.

“What we need to do is to stay cool and focus on our next game and if we can be able to produce the same display then we can climb up the log.”

CAPS United made a bright start keeping the ball but could not string out any meaningful scoring chances.

Instead, it was the visitors, who surged ahead on nine minutes after Tarumbwa exposed Milton Ncube’s defensive frailties to steal the ball from inside the box and send it to the far post giving goalkeeper Chigumba no chance.

While CAPS United tried to respond immediately, it was however, the visitors who looked dangerous on counter attack.

Tarumbwa was unfortunate on 23 minutes when his shot from the edge of the box went just over the bar as CAPS United pair of Dennis Dauda and Stephen Makatuka appeared to struggle to contain him.

The second half belonged to CAPS United as they wrestled the initiative, committing greater numbers forward more frequently and creating chances only to be let down by poor finishing while at times they found Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze equal to the task.

Simba Nhivi had an opportunity to equalise for the Green Machine on 67 minutes after he was left unmarked just inside the box but he rushed his effort sending it over the bar with the goalkeeper off his line.

And towards the end of the match, with the home side committing more numbers upfront in search of an equaliser, they were almost punished following a quick break only to be saved by Chigumba, who committed a professional foul and was shown a straight red card by referee Nomore Musundire after bringing down Divine Lunga.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe while disappointed with the result praised his charges for a great show of character.

“Naturally, it’s disappointing to lose a game but I’m tremendously impressed by my boys.

“They played with their hearts, they also played with their minds but unfortunately, I thought it was one game that we were never meant to win,” Chitembwe said.

“The boys tried so hard but at the end of the day it couldn’t yield anything. I’m very happy with the performance, I’m very happy with the character and what we can only draw from this performance is the confidence going into the next game.

“Yes, it was a disappointing result but I’m very happy with the character and attitude of the boys.

“I thought we did create decent opportunities but unfortunately the execution ... was not in our game.”

Teams

CAPS United: Prosper Chigumba, Milton Ncube, Valentine Musarurwa, Dennis Dauda, Steven Makatuka, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Denver Mukamba (Wisdom Mutasa 55 min), Simba Nhivi, Joel Ngodzo, John Zhuwawu, Brian Muzondiwa

Chicken Inn: Elvis Chipezeze, Passmore Bernard, Divine Lunga, Guide Gaddard, Moses Jackson, Innocent Muchaneka, Simon Munawa, Clemence Matawu (King Nasama 84 min), Xolani Ndlovu (Wellington Kamudyariwa 46 min), George Majika, Obidiah Tarumbwa (Obriel Chirinda 66 min).



