Bosso back to winning ways

BULAWAYO - A solitary goal from Newman Sianchali late in the second half ensured Highlanders bounced back to winning ways with a victory over struggling Mutare City Rovers in a Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday.

Bosso suffered their first defeat of the 2018 campaign when they went down 1-0 away to log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars last Saturday.

However, Madinda Ndlovu’s youthful side got heir campaign back on track by edging Mutare City in a game they should have scored more goals.

Sianchali wasted numerous scoring opportunities and should have at least scored a brace.

Ndlovu thought his new-look team played well despite the missed chances.

“It was a balanced match. We controlled it very well in the first half. We were just unfortunate that we didn’t get that desired goal as early as the first half but I think we were really in control in the first half,” Ndlovu said.

“Second half, they came with a bit of a push. I think we could have scored more than the one goal had we utilised all our chances.”

With the win, Bosso remain in third place on the log with 20 points from nine games.

As for Rovers, they remain in the relegation zone with five points and in 16th place.

The visitors’ coach Joseph Takaringofa thought his team played well despite the loss.

“The game was OK. Both teams were playing to win the game. You could see with the tempo of the game and the performance of both teams. I am happy my guys did well even though we lost. The team played well,” he said.

“I think it was the best team we played against, they played very well. At times it’s good to admit that the opposite team played well.”

The match started at a slow pace with Highlanders failing to play their usual passing game.

The new-look Bosso missed the services of Peter Muduhwa, who was suspended, while Nigel Makumbe, Tendai Ndlovu and Adrian Silla are all injured.

They could have scored in the sixth minute had Godfrey Makaruse not hurried his effort off a rebound from a Gabriel Nyoni shot.

In the end, Makaruse shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat when he had all time to control the ball and pick his spot.

Highlanders dominated the latter parts of the first half and had they utilised the chances that came their way, they could have scored more than three goals going into the break.

In the second half, Mutare City upped the tempo and were fighting for every ball and took the game to the home side.

Rovers almost scored on the hour mark through Kelvin Bingali’s long range effort but it was pushed out for a corner by Ariel Sibanda.

Sianchali wasted another glorious chance when he was sent through by Gabriel Nyoni and came face-to-face with Tafadzwa Dube.

He directed his effort straight at Dube and from the rebound he shot wide with the goalkeeper out of position.

Sianchali made amends when he finally broke the deadlock 11 minutes from full time.

The former Hwange forward did justice to another Nyoni intelligent through ball and hit a scorcher past Dube to hand Highlanders maximum points.