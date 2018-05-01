NetOne launches airtime bonus promotion

HARARE - Telecommunications giant, NetOne has launched a 100 percent airtime bonus promotion for its prepaid and OneFusion subscribers who purchase airtime using its mobile financial service — OneMoney.

The subscribers will get 100 percent airtime bonus for on-net calls only and it will last 24 hours from the time of purchase.

NetOne executive marketing and public relations Eldrette Shereni said the promotion is a way of recognising customers who uses its OneMoney

platform and giving them more value.

“This promotion is a way of recognising our prepaid and OneFusion subscribers and giving them more value.

“Our OneMoney platform is affordable, user-friendly and convenience and therefore we are encouraging our subscribers to use it to purchase their airtime and bundle among other transactions they can perform like bill payments, transfers and others,” she said.

Shereni encouraged people who are not on OneMoney to register as they will enjoy more value.

Prepaid subscribers need to buy at least $1 airtime to earn the bonus immediately.

OneFusion subscribers need to buy OneFusion bundles from $3 and get 100 percent bonus on on-net minutes upon purchase.