ED urges caution on the roads

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has paid his respects to eight people, including five soldiers, who lost their lives when busses they were travelling in side-swapped along the Harare-Nyamapanda road.

The accident that took place on Saturday night left 31 people injured and Mnangagwa said the saddest part is that it could have been avoided.

“I have learnt with shock and great sadness of the death of five soldiers and three civilians along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway on Saturday night following an accident involving a Zimbabwe National Army bus and a Zebra Kiss company bus.

“What pains us the most is that the tragedy could have been avoided were it not attributable to sheer human error.

“We have appealed time and again to our drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads, especially when driving at night, in order to avoid unnecessary loss of life or injury to our people through road accidents,” said Mnangagwa.

Reports say the Zebra Kiss bus was heading towards Mutoko, while the army bus was travelling to Harare.