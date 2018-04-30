Triangle fine run continues

Triangle................. (1) 3

Chapungu.............. (0) 1

TRIANGLE - Triangle continued their fine run following a convincing win over Chapungu in a lop-sided Castle Lager Premiership tie at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

This was probably by far the Sugar Sugar Boys’ best performance of the season as they picked a fifth straight win to move to fourth place on the log table with 16 points — six behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are on 22 points.

Newboy Delic Murimba, Phenias Bhamusi and man-of-the-moment Lameck Nhamo gave the hosts control of the game with a goal each before veteran Phillip Marufu scored Chapungu’s face saver right at the death.

Murimba, who signed from relegated Hwange at the beginning of the year gave Taurai Mangwiro’s boys the advantage in the 38th minute giving them some comfort going to the breather.

An on-fire Nhamo doubled the scores in the 50th minute before Bhamusi put the game to bed as a contest in the 62nd minute before Marufu gave the visitors a consolation in the 88th minute.

The win gives the sugarcane farmers renewed confidence to challenge for the honours after a deep in performance that saw them struggling with relegation woes at some point last season.

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni was not happy with how his team defended.

“It’s a very disappointing result you saw the way we gave out goals, it was silly goals,” Chikuni said.

“First half you saw a seasoned defender making such a mistake. The second goal again it was a giveaway.

“That’s what happens in football you are bound to be punished. We were playing very well and all of a sudden we gave away goals just like that.

“It’s now about going back to the drawing board and to see if we can correct our mistakes probably by making one or two changes.

“If you lose a game you always try to find the right tactics as well as try different players.

For Chapungu the defeat was their fourth of the season to remain 11th on the log table with eight points from eight matches.