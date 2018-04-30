DeMbare win at last

Dynamos……………….. (0) 2

Bulawayo City………….. (0) 1

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa yesterday breathed a huge sigh of relief after watching his side pick up their first win of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season following a hard fought victory over battling Bulawayo City.

The Glamour Boys had not won even a single match in seven attempts in which they managed three draws and four defeats to pile pressure on Mutasa and his technical team, who came into yesterday’s match on the back of a three-game ultimatum from the team’s leadership.

But second half goals from James Marufu and defender Blessing Moyo meant the Glamour Boys collected their first set of maximum points to move off the bottom of the log table while ensuring Mutasa’s job remains safe at least for now.

However, Bulawayo City will be the first to admit that they were their own enemies after striker Ishmael Wadi missed a spot kick in the first minute of the game before going on to waste several scoring opportunities.

Substitute Nhlanhla Ndlovu had equalised for Amakhosi on 72 minutes just a minute after Marufu’s opener but they could not hold on for at least a share of the spoils as Moyo went on to seal maximum points with a well-executed free-kick from the edge the box on 77 minutes.

Mutasa cherished the win, which he feels could be the breakthrough they were waiting for.

“I think we are a bit relived but you know where we still are.

“We are still in the mucky waters but I think this win has been long overdue and you could see it wasn’t an easy match coming from these draws and defeats,” Mutasa said after the match.

“I think the youngsters fought hard to get the victory.

“I think this win will bring confidence to the youngsters that if we train well, if we work hard these matches can be won and this is the proof.”

Bulawayo City coach Darlington Dodo blamed his goalkeeper for conceding “soft goals” but remains hopeful of getting it better in the next assignments.