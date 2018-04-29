Violence spoils CAPS comeback

Nichrut....................(2) 3

CAPS UNITED.........(1) 4

HARARE - Violence overshadowed Simba Nhivi’s hat-trick in a classic seven-goal thriller as CAPS United came from behind to beat Nichrut at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

Fans from both teams engaged in running battles in the terraces after Nhivi scored the winning goal eight minutes from fulltime.

Police were slow to react. They later fired teargas to disburse the crowd.

The trouble could, however, not take away the glow off this classic which saw Nhivi become the hero for United again. Two seasons ago he scored a goal that gave Makepekepe the league title against Chapungu.

The contest for the star of the afternoon was, however, between Nhivi and Nichrut right back Gerald Bhero who scored a contender for goal of the season with a long range drive from 35 metres.

United probably had a derby hangover as they allowed Nichrut to take the lead in the 13th minute with regular goal scorer Tatenda Hapazari finishing off a cross from Farai Vimisai but Nhivi equalised in the 20th minute.

Bhero then restored the lead with a goal that even won plaudits from the opposite fans with a well taken shot from range three minutes before halftime.

Shepherd Sithole then made it 3-1 five minutes into the second half and it seemed United were buried but Nhivi gave them something to fight for when he reduced the arrears with a goal seven minutes later.

Bruce Gurure then restored parity for the Green Machine with an own goal trying to defend a corner kick.

It was then time for Nhivi to shine when he received the ball from outside the box, picked up his spot and released a low shot to give CAPS United the lead for the first time in the game eight minutes from time.

Thereafter crowd trouble ensued leading to a 16-minute stoppage.

After the resumption, United held fort to register their first win outside Harare this season.

United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was elated with the comeback.

“I am happy for the boys to show such great character. It’s not easy to come back from two goals down and win the game but the boys did it. Credit should go to them”, said Chitembwe.

The win moved Makepekepe into fourth place on the log with 15 points while Nichrut remain in ninth place with nine points.