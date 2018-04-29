LIVE UPDATES: Zanu PF primaries

Eric Chiriga  •  29 April 2018 12:46PM  •  0 comments

11:30 - Zanu PF 2018 primaries: Slow start at many constituencies. Daily News' news editor Gift Phiri arrested and charged with criminal trespass after taking pictures of senior police officers briefing Zanu PF polling agents at Zvishavane police station. Paid $20 fine.

Ballots have not been delivered at most constituencies.

12:32 - Voters wait for ballot papers at Odzi Primary School in Manicaland.



12:35: Seke North voters wait for ballots.



13:03 - Voters waiting for ballots in Chitungwiza.



13:11 - Voting has started in Chitungwiza, but some voters are complain that they cannot see their names on the voters' roll.

13:12 - Polling materials delivered in Chegutu district. Voting to start at 14:00.

13:51 - Murewa West voters waiting for ballots.




14:15 - Voters wait for ballot papers at Muzondiwa shops Zvishavane-Chauke Ward 3.



14:43 - Still no ballots or voting officials at Murewa Centre.

