Cops fleece home seekers

HARARE - Two senior police officers reportedly fleeced desperate home-seekers of $23 000 after selling them land without authorisation from Local Government ministry.

Stenia Kimbini, 49, and Passway Mubaiwa, 41, appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande charged with fraud.

They were released on $150 bail with conditions to report daily at CID Law and Order, not to interfere with witnesses and continue residing at their current addresses.

Kimbini and Mubaiwa will be back in court on June 4, pending finalisation of investigations in their matter.

According to the State, Kimbini was the treasurer of Global 3 Housing Co-operative while Mubaiwa was secretary.

On dates unknown to the State but between 2012 and 2018 Kimbini, Mubaiwa and other police officers who are still at large hatched a plan to fleece desperate home-seekers.

The court heard that they formed Batanai Housing Cooperative which later changed to Global 3 Housing Cooperative.

According to State papers the housing cooperative had 200 000 members including Kimbini and Mubaiwa.

It was alleged that during the period between 2015 and 2017 Kimbini and Mubaiwa misrepresented to members of the cooperative that they had lawfully obtained Rainham Farm, Dzivaresekwa, Harare from Local Government ministry.

Members of the cooperative began paying various subscriptions for residential stands allocation, construction of roads, water and electricity connections.

The court heard that they were made to also deposit funds into CBZ Bank and EcoCash accounts to the tune of $4 500 which was the full purchase price for the residential stands.

Kimbini and his accomplices proceeded to allocate the complainants residential stands without authority from the ministry.

Some people began constructing structures on the said pieces of land which are at different stages of development.

On April 25, this year, the deputy sheriff armed with the legitimate land owner Bob Tadirenyika’s High Court Order approached the complainants and began destroying their structures claiming they were illegal structures.

That was when complainants realised that they had been duped and reported the matter to the police.

Investigations led to Kimbini and Mubaiwa’s arrest but their accomplices are reportedly on the run.