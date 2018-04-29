Chihoro denies casting spell on DeMbare

HARARE - Despite getting the sack at the start of the year, former Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro is not a bitter man.

In fact, Chihoro’s love for Dynamos has not changed. This is surprising considering the manner in which the man who is known in football circles as “Nyoka”, was shunted out of the club.

The 61-year-old, who arrived at DeMbare as a fresh-faced 14-year-old in 1972 before he went on to distinguish himself by rising through the ranks, is actually saddened by the current predicament.

For many years a lot of Dynamos’ rivals had a strong belief that Chihoro was the reason behind the Glamour Boys’ dominance in local football due to his “spiritual powers”.

Since he was appointed to the role in 2011, DeMbare won four straight league titles under Kalisto Pasuwa and numerous cup competitions.

Chihoro also did not help matters as he sometimes performed unusual antics on the touchline that left little doubt in many people’s minds that he was indeed a juju master.

However, things took a sharp turn after Chihoro was relieved of his duties at the start of the year.

DeMbare have not won a single game since the start of the season and some fans have pointed the blame on Chihoro for casting a bad spell on the club.

The Glamour Boys have lost four of their opening seven games, while drawing the other three.

This has left Lloyd Mutasa’s men in 17th place on the log with only three points.

But speaking to the Daily News on Sunday, Chihoro is also equally concerned with how things are currently transpiring at the Harare giants.

“I’m very pained by what is currently going on. I love Dynamos and there is no way I would cast a bad spell on them,” Chihoro revealed.

“You know people will talk about these things but I am used to it now. What do I gain by casting a bad spell on them? I don’t think anything of that sort exists in football. Football is all about hard work and that is what is needed at the moment.

“Players and everyone at the team need to work hard if they are to achieve anything. As for me I think I still have a lot to give to the team and if I’m approached to return I am more than happy to continue serving my beloved team.

“If given an opportunity I am ready to come back. Dynamos is my home, I arrived there in 1972 and for someone to say I’m bewitching them is not fair on my standing.

Given the experience that I have, I think my vast knowledge with the team will help in transforming the team.”

Chihoro feels the Glamour Boys are actually playing some good football but are only being let down by poor finishing.

Things have been made worse by the absence of the team’s last season’s top goal scorer Christian Ntouba, who terminated his contract due to non-payment of salaries and signing on fees from last year.

DeMbare have only scored four goals in those opening seven games which came in the 3-3 draw with Shabanie Mine and the 1-1 draw with Yadah FC.

“I think the coach has a very good team. You look at how they have performed so far, they are playing well but their finishing is poor. They are creating chances but failing to score,” Chihoro said.

“You can only win games if you are scoring goals. I think they need people who can score goals. In my own opinion, I think if you look at the team that played during the off season and the one that is playing now, you would find they are two different teams.

“During the off-season, Mutasa used mostly youngsters only to introduce senior players when the season started. And at one point these senior players skipped training for almost two weeks demanding their dues so it will obviously take time for them to hit top gear.

“It’s only that football is very funny. One is bound to think that maybe the coach should have just left that team of youngsters to play then probably bring senior players later on.”

Chihoro urged everyone at the club to pull in one direction.

“I think team work is very important for any organisation to succeed. Even when I say I can help in turning around fortunes of the team there is need for team work, support from everyone at the club not suspecting each other.

“If people can work as a united front, things will definitely get better. It is my hope that they start winning soon to get out of this predicament.”