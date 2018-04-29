Bomber stuns Ukrainian boxer

HARARE - Elvis “Bomber” Moyo delivered another huge statement in his bid for more lucrative fights in Europe with a blistering first-round knockout of Ukrainian Mark Pedyura in Friday Night Fights at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

Moyo was in no nonsense mood knocking the Ukrainian out twice in the early stages. Pedyura appeared stunned by Moyo’s sheer power from the outset and, as soon as he dropped him with a right jab.

The contest was eventually over moments before the end of the first round as Moyo’s devastating hand speed pinned his opponent up against the ropes leaving the referee with no option but to end the fight with Pedyura sprawling on his knees.

The victory was Moyo’s fastest in his career and after the match he declared himself as the “Zimbabwean Bomber” and reiterated calls for a fight with Zimbabwean-born Dereck Chisora.

“I’m now officially called the Zimbabwean Bomber,” Moyo declared adding that: “I’m extremely happy with the win. I hope next time you will bring me more experienced opponents to give a challenge so that they can bring the best out of me. I came out so fast today; I have never fought this fast before. This is probably my fastest win.

“And to (Dereck) Chisora I say come back home we fight then you go back to the United Kingdom.”

Before Moyo’s win, Chamunorwa “Sting” Gonorenda had also delivered a fifth round knockout victory over Djokito Sakuji of the Democratic Republic of Congo to retain his WBF African Cruiserweight title.

Gonorenda, however, survived some few good shots in the first round from Sakuji including an emphatic uppercut in the early stages which knocked him down leading to an eight count on that occasion by the referee.

He, however, recovered and went on to trouble his opponent.

In the national female lightweight title match Chiedza Homakoma knocked out Monalisa Sibanda in the first round to be crowned champion while Tinashe “Chairman” Madziwana became the new super middleweight champion after beating Ronald “Captain” Timani.

In another fight of the evening, Wesley McDade made light work of Bright Mdoka of Malawi with a knockout in the second round.