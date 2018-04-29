Black Rhinos fire blanks again

HARARE - Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa was left disappointed when his side failed to score for the third time running during yesterday’s goalless draw with new boys Bulawayo Chiefs.

The army side last scored a goal when they beat Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 at the start of this month.

Chauya Chipembere then drew with Chapungu (0-0) and Harare City (0-0) before yesterday’s result against Chiefs.

“I’m very positive that the goals will come but I’m glad that we are also not conceding at the back,” Maruwa said after the match.

“The good thing is that we are getting there and creating the chances and we will keep on encouraging the boys that we will get there.

“I’m talking to the guys to even have patience in front of goal and not to panic. The players need confidence to score goals and they need to believe in themselves.

“Lot (Chiwunga) has three goals already so it’s not all about him to score, the other guys need to also contribute in front of goals.”

Chiwunga, who was Rhinos’ top goal scorer last season with 12 goals and is now already on three, is also optimistic the dry spell will end.

“The goals are going to come; I know that as a senior player and the captain of the team, I’m letting down my teammates,” he said.

“In defence and midfield we have been good but in the past three games, we have failed to score but we are going to keep on working hard so that we get the goals.

“I’m not under any pressure because it’s not my responsibility alone to score goals, the rest of the other guys must also score.”

With yesterday’s results, Rhinos dropped to 10th place on the log with nine points from nine matches while Chiefs, who handed FC Platinum their first defeat of the season last week, moved into eighth place with 10 points.

Chiefs coach Garthly Chipuka said: “Every game is a different game altogether. The fact that FC Platinum are the defending champions doesn’t mean that they are better than the other 17 teams in the league; every team is almost equal.

“Our plan today was to control the midfield but the problem was that Rhinos were too physical. In terms of phases we expected to play in a certain way but we couldn’t do that today.”

Meanwhile, FC Platinum bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought win over Mutare City at Vengere Stadium yesterday albeit in controversial circumstances courtesy of a Rodwell Chinyengetere late goal six minutes from full time.



