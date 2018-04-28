SB Moyo meets top EU official

HARARE - European Union vice president of the Council and High Representative, Federica Mogherini, yesterday met with Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo in Brussels – and accepted the invitation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to send an election observation mission.

This meeting followed up on the visit of Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica in Zimbabwe and represented another important step in developing relations between the EU and Zimbabwe.

Mogherini welcomed the commitment of the government of Zimbabwe to peaceful, inclusive, transparent and credible elections.

She announced that the EU would deploy an EU Electoral Observation Mission for the upcoming harmonised elections — a significant additional support to Zimbabwe’s democratisation process.

Mogherini underlined the importance of having a legal framework conducive to freedom of expression, freedom of the media and freedom of assembly in place in time for the forthcoming elections.

She also noted the will of the new authorities to bring forward comprehensive political and economic reforms and confirmed the EU’s readiness to further support the country in this regard.