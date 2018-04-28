SB Moyo meets top EU official

OWN CORRESPONDENT  •  28 April 2018 11:35AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - European Union vice president of the Council and High Representative, Federica Mogherini, yesterday met with Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo in Brussels – and accepted the invitation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to send an election observation mission.

This meeting followed up on the visit of Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica in Zimbabwe and represented another important step in developing relations between the EU and Zimbabwe.

Mogherini welcomed the commitment of the government of Zimbabwe to peaceful, inclusive, transparent and credible elections.

She announced that the EU would deploy an EU Electoral Observation Mission for the upcoming harmonised elections — a significant additional support to Zimbabwe’s democratisation process.

Mogherini underlined the importance of having a legal framework conducive to freedom of expression, freedom of the media and freedom of assembly in place in time for the forthcoming elections.

She also noted the will of the new authorities to bring forward comprehensive political and economic reforms and confirmed the EU’s readiness to further support the country in this regard.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media