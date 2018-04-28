Safeguard loses $425k in salaries scam

HARARE - A paymaster and a wages clerk at Safeguard Security Company (Pvt) Ltd reportedly pocketed $425 000 in salaries paid into ghost workers’ accounts.

The duo, Victor Kamhapa, 43, and Stanford Hunzvi, 39, were charged with fraud when they appeared before Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.

They were released on $800 bail and ordered to report twice a week at Harare Central Police Station, continue residing at their present addresses and not interfere with witnesses.

The complainant is Safeguard represented by general manager investigations Richard Mbanga.

According to the State, Kamhapa is a paymaster responsible for wage inputting on the payroll system for security guards and junior staff members.

The court heard that they would also send information from bank files to Paynet system ensuring every employee is paid on time.

Hunzvi was a wages clerk reporting to Kamhapa and would submit wages on the payroll system and bank files before his superior entered the information on Paynet to ensure that all junior staff were paid on time.

The court heard that Kamhapa and Hunzvi worked from the same office and shared information on their daily duties.

The duo allegedly hatched a plan to defraud their employer and created ghost workers and paid wages into various bank accounts they had opened.

During the period between January 2011 and April 2018 Kamhapa and Hunzvi posted money amounting $425 448, 08 into four ZB bank accounts, Steward, MBCA, Nedbank and CBZ bank accounts.

After depositing the various amounts Kamhapa and Hunzvi would allegedly withdraw the money and share it among themselves.

The offence came to light in April this year when Safeguard made a thorough check on the financial records and discovered that the mentioned accounts were receiving salaries from their organisation.

Investigations pointed to Kamhapa and Hunzvi as perpetrators of the offence.

They were reportedly found with bank debit cards for the various accounts that they had created.

It was further established that some of the bank accounts were actually registered in their names.