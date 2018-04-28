Mteki endorses the 'Lion of Zim'

HARARE - Afro-Chimurenga musician Bryn Mteki aka Sekurutau said he has been successful in art and business because of the inspiration of Zimbabwe’s legendary singer Thomas Mapfumo who is performing at Glamis Stadium in Harare tonight.

Sekurutau, a world-renowned sculptor/musician-cum-businessman revealed this last week when he met the Chimurenga superstar at his hotel in Harare where he presented him with some products from his company BrynBrands that include peanut butter, purified water and snacks.

“It is through Mukanya that we are here today and celebrating our successes artistically and business wise, he opened the door for us youngsters,” said Sekurutau who is also contesting this year’s presidency.

Mukanya, on his part urged the youths in Zimbabwe to rise and stand for what is right.

Sekurutau also brought with him two compositions — mbira songs — which he sampled for Mukanya.

“This one is dedicated to my mother who passed on and am sure for you as well (Mukanya) as your mother passed on. I would have loved that we worked on a duet on this song because it is special to both of us.

“The second song is a mbira song and we can also do a duet on it,” said Sekurutau.

There was also a lighter moment when Mteki and Mukanya danced to one of the songs that was being played on a portable radio.

An impressed Mukanya promised to work on some duet with Mteki in the near future.

The two musicians also retraced their encounters when they met in America. Mteki said at one time Mukanya provided him a lawyer when his partner faked bankruptcy and wanted to disappear with millions worth of his stone sculptures.

“I should have lost my entire consignment but because of Mukanya, I managed to get them back.”