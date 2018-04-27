Mukanya's big 'bira'

HARARE - Zimbabweans will be in for a real treat as Zimbabwean music legend Thomas Mapfumo stages his first gig in the country tomorrow at Glamis Arena, Harare after 14 years of self-imposed exile.

The music concert comes courtesy of Entertainment Republic.

The Chimurenga maestro popularly known as Mukanya — his totem — will share the stage with superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Suluman Chimbetu, Winky D, Andy Muridzo, Diana Samkange and Gary Tight among others.

Last week, Mtukudzi said the nation should not overlook the return of legendary musician Mukanya who spent 14 solid years in exile.

“Mukanya spent years in America but that does not mean he was doing nothing there; he was raising the Zimbabwean flag high, promoting our culture through music. Hence his return should be celebrated in a big way,” Mtukudzi said.

Tuku went on to urge people to value their own heroes.

“There is no better Zimbabwean than the Zimbabweans themselves.

“We must throw away this habit of valuing things that do not belong to us but to love ourselves,” the Bvuma singer said.

Combined Schools International Jazz Festival

The Harare International School will be presenting the very first Combined Schools International Jazz Festival at the school in Mount Pleasant from 12 noon to 7pm, tomorrow April 28, just days ahead of International Jazz Day which is celebrated annually throughout the world on April 30.

Fourteen school bands will be performing, some of which have already enjoyed recognition and acclaim by the local jazz fraternity and the Zimbabwean public in general, and others who are coming up strongly in the barrier-breaking genre.

They include, jazz bands from Prince Edward School, The Grange, Lusitania, Mother Touch, Hellenic, Gateway, Arundel, Heritage, Killarney and Sally Mugabe Schools, the Salvation Army Youth band, Midlands State University, Midlands Christian College and Harare International School.

The students will perform their individual school repertoires from 12pm to 4:30pm, and from 5pm come together to perform a fascinating jazz programme which they have been rehearsing for months under the direction of some of Zimbabwe’s leading jazzists and music teachers — Bernie Bismark, Carmen Mutengo, Reggis Mafunga, Elias Mapiye, Rute Mbangwa, Tinashe Jera, Andrew Mamvura, Charles Kazaku, Brian Munongwa and Elisha Zimbeva.

The Combined Schools International Jazz Festival will become an annual event, and sponsors of this inaugural event include the US Embassy, Unesco, Tudor Bismark Ministries, Tel One, Mawere Sibanda Law Firm, Optinova, Huawei, and others.

Kikky Badass graces Miss UZ 2018

The University of Zimbabwe Great Hall will be the venue for Miss UZ 2018 which will be hosted by South Africa-based and controversial artist Kikky Badass.

Among the performers of the night will be Ammara Brown, Silent Killer, Sanni Makhalima, Tehn Diamond, Jnr Brown and C-skillz.

Socialite and former model Jackie Ngarande will be the head judge of the modelling competition which is being presented by the Rotaric Club of UZ in collaboration with the UZ SRC.

The theme of the night will be 14 shades of beauty, a celebration of African identity.

All is set for Support Local Fashion Show

All is set for the inaugural Support Local Fashion Show event to be held at Harare’s Rainbow Towers tonight.

Seasoned model and fashionista Tawanda “Daddy Tee” Marere is organising the event through his Mudhuri Fashion Week.

Several upcoming artistes are set to entertain guests at the event and these include Uncle P, Team Bho, Nyasha David, K Mash and Cray among others.

“Mudhuri Fashion Week came about as a bridge in our fashion industry, I noticed we had a lot of models and a very few fashion weeks in Zimbabwe thus the need to have more fashion events so that at least all/most models are accommodated especially the upcoming models to have a platform they can start from.

“So instead of waiting for these events to be made for us by corporates or someone else I saw it as a challenge for us as models to create something for ourselves otherwise we would wait forever and that’s how Mudhuri Fashion Week was created,” said Marere.

“When we launched the idea in 2016 people really accepted it especially the models and designers, we had overwhelming responses but unfortunately our economic situation wasn’t that favourable and we couldn’t produce a show.”

“The love and passion I have for the fashion and modelling industry made me not to give up on my idea and not let financial constraints stop me I decided to come back sponsor or no sponsor I told myself the show will happen so I named our first year event the Support Local Fashion show which is an appeal to the corporate world to help and support us just as the President is saying Zimbabwe is open for business we are saying the fashion and modelling industry is open for business,” he said.

Marere told this publication that he was inspired by the Soweto Fashion Show to start his Mudhuri Fashion Show.

“In 2016, I started Mudhuri Fashion Week after I was really inspired by the Soweto Fashion Show. However, prior to my experience in Soweto Fashion Show, I took part in a number of fashion show events and activities and these include the Unilever Lux fashion show, the Zimbabwe Fashion Week hosted by Priscilla Chigariro among others,” he said.

Marere ventured into fashion industry in 2013.

“I met Judith Williams of Model Management International in 2013 and she asked me to join her agency and that was the birth of my modelling career.”

Bonaqua Marathon

There will be a marathon of 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km on Saturday, April 28 at Old Georgians Sports Club in Groombridge.

Beat-box workshop

Music crossroads Academy Zimbabwe will be hosting a beat-box workshop where the history and evolution of beat boxing will be learnt.

People will also get to learn how to beat-box at the event to be held this Saturday from 10:30am to 2pm.

Ngwazi, Somanje date Kadoma

Sungura musicians Mark Ngwazi and Josphat Somanje will share the stage at MacSheep tonight and Sunday in Kadoma.

The two musicians will be supported by Fidza Matsveru and Orchestra Gwindingwi.

On Saturday, Ngwazi and Somanje will perform at Messina Outdoor.

Manyowa to release new album tomorrow

Veteran gospel musician Elizabeth Manyowa will launch her first album Mazuva Okuipa after nine years of silence tomorrow at a local radio station in the capital.

However, Manyowa is not related to award-winning songbird Janet Manyowa.

“I last released an album in 2009 called Ndauya. This was followed by a long sabbatical as I was concentrating on family and work.

“The album to be unveiled on Saturday from 18:30 hours to 21:00 hours will include some of my old songs such as Tsvakai Jesu and Ndauya among others,” said Manyowa.

She has collaborated with gospel artiste Rumbidzai Zvirikuzhe on the song Ndauya on the forthcoming album.

Manyowa is a daughter to the preacher Fatima Makuvaza, founder of the Stone of Help Church.

“I grew up in the church hence I chose to compliment my mother by spreading the Word through music,” the month of one said.

“I have got a strong passion in music hence I always sponsor my music through my job as a diplomatic secretary.”

Manyowa has three albums under her name and these are Tsvakai Jesu (1998), Tsvakai Rugare (2007) and Ndauya (2009).

She was groomed by Pasi Kasi of Egea Gospel Train, Zaoga and worked with the likes of Carol Chiwenga-Mujokoro and Ivy Kombo among others.

“My inspiration comes from the Word of God, my life experiences as well as things I see or hear about,” she said.

Mbira DzeNharira back at La Rouge

Traditional ensemble Mbira DzeNharira will perform at La Rouge in Westgate, Harare tonight.

One Night Only Concert at Club 1+1

Tehn Diamond, Junior Brown, Take Fizzo and Tamy will share the stage at Club 1+1 at Longcheng Plaza in Harare tonight.

Operation Restore Regasi back in Gweru.

The theatrical production Operation Restore Regasi will showcase again in Gweru tomorrow by public demand at Gweru Cathedral.