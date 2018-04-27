Artises call for political intervention

HARARE - Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) executive director Polisile Ncube-Chimhini says artistes will never win the war against piracy without political will.

She said this yesterday in Harare as the country joined the rest of the world in commemorating the World Intellectual Property Day.

“We are calling for high jail sentences to be imposed and this can help in reducing the scourge as it is difficult to stamp piracy completely as it is a world problem,” Ncube-Chimhini said.

Meanwhile, more than 100 artistes drawn from different forms of art participated in the World Intellectual Property Day celebrations in Harare yesterday.

