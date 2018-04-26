Zim, India deal kicks off

HARARE - The government is taking delivery of 500 light and heavy-duty tractors sourced from India under a government-to-government agreement.

“We will soon be taking delivery of some tractors from India that were sourced under a government-to-government agreement though I cannot disclose the figures involved. We expect the equipment to start arriving in the country within the next three months,’’ Lands and Rural Resettlement deputy minister Davis Marapira is quoted by the Farmers Voice.

“The tractors will be for small-scale and large-scale commercial farmers and they will pay for them at relaxed terms. All this is part of a cocktail of measures introduced by Government to mechanise the agricultural sector and increase production,’’ he said.

Marapira said the equipment from India would complement what Belarus, China and Brazil have offered. Besides tractors, the Farmers Voice also reported that government was also taking delivery of irrigation equipment such as centre-pivots as the nation shifts from over-reliance on rain-fed agriculture.

“We are giving irrigation equipment on credit because we are guaranteed that they will pay back because they will have produced,’’ Marapira said. — Staff Writer