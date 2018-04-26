Zim deports Anglo workers

Farayi Machamire  •  26 April 2018 1:19PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe's Immigration Department (Immigration) yesterday deported two South African nationals for working illegally at Anglo American’s Shurugwi-based Unki platinum mine.

The two — who engaged in employment without permits — were nabbed during the Department’s routine checks.

According to a memo seen by the Daily News, the South Africans pleaded guilty and paid fines.

“Silwane Nkosingiphile Vincent was charged for entering Zimbabwe by evasion and sentenced to $100 fine or 20 days imprisonment.  (His accomplice) Kenneth Baumgart was charged under the Immigration Act for working without a permit and sentenced to 30 days imprisonment or $200 fine,” Immigration said.

Foreign nationals who want to stay in Zimbabwe and engage in any work-related activity — permanently or temporary — are required to obtain a work permit from prior to the employment.

Working in Zimbabwe without a work permit entails a penalty on the violator, ranging from a fine, imprisonment and deportation.

There is also sanction of employers found guilty of employing foreign nationals who do not have valid work permits.

This comes as many desperate undocumented Zimbabweans are working in South Africa (SA), with reports suggesting there are an estimated three million of them in the neighbouring country.

The country’s officials have frequently launched operations to rid the country of undocumented immigrants, with the latest being the “Operation Fiela”.

Illegal immigrants in SA — Africa’s biggest economy — have often been accused of contributing towards escalating crime rates in the country.

Related Articles

Comments (2)

Immigiration Officers - go and pick up more South Africans working at Housing Cooperation Zimbabwe, in Caledonia, adjacent to the quarry. In any case two of them are a law unto themselves

s shumba - 26 April 2018

No wonder South Africans treat Zimbabweans harshly. Why imprison them? Illegal Zimbabweans in South Africa are not imprisoned, but deported. You are taken Lindela a transit Camp; from where you get deported. In fact, there are no Court processes.

OSKIDO - 26 April 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media