Zim deports Anglo workers

HARARE - Zimbabwe's Immigration Department (Immigration) yesterday deported two South African nationals for working illegally at Anglo American’s Shurugwi-based Unki platinum mine.

The two — who engaged in employment without permits — were nabbed during the Department’s routine checks.

According to a memo seen by the Daily News, the South Africans pleaded guilty and paid fines.

“Silwane Nkosingiphile Vincent was charged for entering Zimbabwe by evasion and sentenced to $100 fine or 20 days imprisonment. (His accomplice) Kenneth Baumgart was charged under the Immigration Act for working without a permit and sentenced to 30 days imprisonment or $200 fine,” Immigration said.

Foreign nationals who want to stay in Zimbabwe and engage in any work-related activity — permanently or temporary — are required to obtain a work permit from prior to the employment.

Working in Zimbabwe without a work permit entails a penalty on the violator, ranging from a fine, imprisonment and deportation.

There is also sanction of employers found guilty of employing foreign nationals who do not have valid work permits.

This comes as many desperate undocumented Zimbabweans are working in South Africa (SA), with reports suggesting there are an estimated three million of them in the neighbouring country.

The country’s officials have frequently launched operations to rid the country of undocumented immigrants, with the latest being the “Operation Fiela”.

Illegal immigrants in SA — Africa’s biggest economy — have often been accused of contributing towards escalating crime rates in the country.