'Tobacco curing decimating forests'

HARARE - Government has threatened to repossess land from resettled farmers who continue to use vast quantities of wood to cure their tobacco, contributing to deforestation and defying calls to use coal.

“The country will turn into a desert in no time, should this practice be allowed to continue,” Lands minister Perrance Shiri said, calling on Environmental Management Agency, Agritex and “our security establishment” to assist to make sure that “any perpetrators are brought to book and this destructive practice is nipped in the bud.”

Prior to the land reform, most of the about 1 500 white large-scale tobacco growers used forced air curing units which use power to drive motors and fans to push the hot air fired by coal, through the curing system. The remainder used wood. Some of the white farmers who used wood had their exclusive forest lots which they used to harvest the wood from, while those who cut indigenous trees cut them selectively.

The most authoritative figures on forest cover loss come from the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Global Forest Resources Assessment, which listed Zimbabwe among 10 countries that recorded the largest forest cover loss over the past decade. It said Zimbabwe had been losing 327 000 hectares of forest cover per year over the two decades.

Besides being used as firewood for curing tobacco and in other sectors such brick-making, the other drivers of deforestation in Zimbabwe include agricultural expansion driven by population growth and forest fires.