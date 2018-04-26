Muchenje for youth tourney

HARARE - Harare City midfielder Moses Muchenje will be the guest of honour at Saturday’s General Trust Youth Soccer Academy (GTYSA) tournament to be held at Shingirayi Primary School in Mbare.

At least five teams are taking part in the tournament which is being held to launch GTYSA’s involvement with the Mbare community.

GTYSA will be joined by other four teams namely Bestars Academy, Real Saints, Riam Academy and AK Youth Club.

All the five academies will be fielding boys and girls teams in the Under-10, Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories.

“The purpose of this tournament is to notify the Mbare community that there is a new academy in the area,” GTYSA coach Hillary Nenguwo told the Daily news.

“Since we started this academy we have been able to help a lot of kids to come off the streets by teaching them life skills so that they stay away from drug and alcohol abuse as well as early marriages.

“There is still a lot more kids involved in these vices so we hope the tournament can help us reach out to these youths.”

Due to high unemployment rate and high HIV/Aids infection rate, most kids in Zimbabwe have been left all alone to fend for themselves following the deaths of their parents or migration into the Diaspora to look for work.

Nenguwo said they decided to make Muchenje the guest of hour at the tournament because he is a native of Mbare, who has managed to escape poverty due to his football skills.

“Muchenje is a former student at Shingirayi Primary School and he is a role model for most young people in Mbare,” he said.

“We hope his presence at the tournament will help motivate the players that they can also make it to become professional players.”