Gonorenda ready for showdown

HARARE - Current WBF African Cruiserweight champion Chamunorwa “Sting” Gonorenda, has declared himself ready and is looking forward to his non-title bout against Djokito Sakuji of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Gonorenda, who is currently on a roll with four consecutive knockout wins, will be part of the Friday Fight Night series undercard at the City Sports Centre tomorrow which is held by the Kalakoda Boxing Promotions in conjunction with Kwese Sport.

And Gonorenda, who is returning to Harare for the first time since beating Tanzanian Kaminja Ramadan for the WBF cruiserweight belt last year, sees every reason to be confident saying he is excited about being involved in a huge night of boxing.

“I’m more than ready now. I’m here to win.

“He cannot come all the way from DRC and beat me in my own backyard; no ways.

“This is my territory and it my duty to protect it,” Gonorenda told the Daily News yesterday.

“This is a big boxing night and I just want to enjoy it.”

In the main bout of the evening Elvis “The Bomber” Moyo will be hoping to maintain his 100 percent record in Harare intact when he takes on Ukrainian Mark Pedyura.

Moyo has turned Harare into his hunting ground and a win tomorrow will be his fifth successive victory.

“I’m always ready. Preparations were great, can’t wait for all Zimbabweans to come and back me up as I smash the Ukrainian,” Moyo told the Daily News.

In other bouts on the undercard, Monalisa Sibanda will fight Chiedza Homakoma for the Zimbabwe Lightweight crown while Wesley McDade has a date against Chris Bobo of the Democratic Republic of Congo in a six round Super Middleweight title fight.

The in-form Tinashe “Chairman” Mwadziwana faces Ronald Tamani for the coveted Zimbabwe Super Bantamweight title.