EASTERN NEWS | ZANU PF bigwigs face uncertain future

HARARE - Only two seating Members of Parliament in Manicaland Province are guaranteed of progressing to the do-or-die general elections to be held in July this year after their respective constituencies could not attract challengers in the Zanu PF primary polls, the Eastern News can report.

Manicaland has a total of 27 constituencies.

Two candidates, namely charismatic security guard-turned politician Joseph Chinotimba and businessman William Mutomba are progressing to the next stage without raising a sweat in the primaries to be held on Sunday.

The rest of the constituencies are being heavily contested for, with observers not ruling out surprises.

Born April 6, 1956, Mutomba, who worked in the President’s Office between 1982 and 1984, and rose to fame through the Shoppa Stoppa supermarket brand, will stand uncontested in Buhera North, while Chinotimba is a shoo-in for Buhera South.

Besides these two, it is fair game for the rest of the constituencies.

Two Cabinet ministers face an uncertain future after their National Assembly seats excited interest from competitors.

In Makoni Central, Finance and Economic Development minister Patrick Chinamasa is being challenged by one Shadreck Mavhundutse.

Information Communication Technologies and Cyber Security minister Supa Mandiwanzira will be fighting to retain the Nyanga South seat, which he won from the opposition MDC in the 2013 elections, when he made the decision to go into politics.

Many are tipping Mandiwanzira to sail through on account of the many community projects that he has rolled out in Nyanga South.

Many will, however, be following the poll contest with interest to see if Talent Kudzima is capable of staging a giant-killing act in Nyanga South.

In the unlikely event that Mandiwanzira and Chinamasa fail to pull through, their future in Cabinet will become hinged on the benevolence of the head of State and government to emerge out of the July/August presidential race, who, according to the law, has the prerogative to appoint five non-constituency MPs.

The rest of the political heavyweights in Manicaland, among them Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, are eyeing senatorial seats.

A technocrat has entered the race in Mutasa Central, after many years of dithering on his chances of going into politics.

Jefta Sakupwanya, the chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe National Water Authority will take on Tendai Anthony Chinamasa, a relative of the Finance minister whom he ironically shares the same middle name (Anthony) with.

Provincial chairperson Michael Madiro, faces a stern test from Batsirai Pamhenai, son of Charles Pemhenai — a former legislator for the constituency — who died in a mysterious car accident in July 2009 and was buried at the provincial shrine.

Two other contestants will be running for the seat namely John Netsiyamwa and July Manyewu.

In Mutare South, former minister of Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development Nyasha Chikwinya faces a litmus test, with five other candidates aspiring for the seat in the primaries.

Among the five candidates is Freddy Kanzama, a former Member of Parliament for the constituency, whose star was dimmed during former president Robert Mugabe’s era when he was side-lined on suspicion of hobnobbing with former vice president Joice Mujuru, who now leads the National People’s Party.

The other aspiring candidates for Mutare South are Jeffrey Ngome, Wilson Makangadze, Charles Rafemoyo, Godfrey Chikosi and Gilford Saduma.

In Mutare South, Shellington Bumbura will take on career politician Irene Zindi.

In Makoni South, Harare lawyer and technocrat Misheck Mataranyika feels hard-done after his name was struck off from those of aspiring candidates.

The constituency has a five-horse race in which Happiness Nyakuedzwa is leading the race, but faces competition from Josephine Gandiya, Jairos Mapungwana, Masimba Chiganze and Innocent Chirambahumwe.

List of aspiring ZANU PF MP's for Manicaland provnince

BUHERA CENTRAL

Mathew Gijima Nyashanu, Johanne Muderedzwa, Bloodshed Viriri, Vongai Nyawo, Peter Mushonga, Cornelios Mangwende,

BUHERA NORTH

William Mutomba

BUHERA WEST

Oliver Mandipaka, Soul Nzuma, Wilson Nzuma, Gelly Miti, Aaron Mupandawana, Prosper Nyawo.

BUHERA SOUTH

Joseph Chinotimba

MUTARE SOUTH

Jeffrey Ngome, Nyasha Chikwinya, Wilson Makangadze, Freddy Kanzama, Charles Rafemoyo, Godfrey Chikosi and Gilford Saduma.

MUTARE NORTH

Michael Madiro, Batsirai Pamhenai, John Netsiyamwa, July Manyewu

HEADLANDS

Christopher Chingosho, Kuchinei David Muzarabani, H Matombo, Esau Njekera, Reedempter Gwasira, Moses Chikwariro, Taurai Chiripamberi.

MUTASA NORTH

Luke Phibeon Masamvu, Chido Madiwa, Tsinakwadi, Wilbert Sadomba

MUTASA CENTRAL

Jephta Sakupwanya, Tendai Anthony Chinamasa

MUTARE SOUTH

Irene Zindi, Shellington Bumbura.

NYANGA NORTH

Nochodemus Chibvura, Chido Sanyatwa.

NYANGA SOUTH

Supa Mandiwanzira and Talent Kudzima

CHIMANIMANI EAST

Joshua Kurt Sacco, Batsirayi Mahwende, Anthony Machingauta, Edmore Siwela Dumisani, Phenias Gwiza.

CHIMANIMANI WEST

Thabani Dube, Nokuthula Matsikinyere, Kevin Macherenje, Jona Muchayi.

MAKONI SOUTH

Josephine Gandiya, Happiness Nyakuedzwa, Jairos Mapungwana, Masimba Chigadze, Innocent Chirambahumwe.

MAKONI CENTRAL

Patrick Chinamasa, Shadreck Mavhundutse

MAKONI NORTH

Francis Muchenje, Billy Musakwa, Moses Chibwanya, James Munetsi, John Musimura

MAKONI WEST

Joseph Mujati, Jennifani Muswere, Sarapiya Makuyahundi, Nation Madongorere, Peter Zindi, Roland Madondo, Mativenga Mhiripiri, Chengetai Zonke, Romeo Mutsvunguma.

MUTARE CENTRAL

Nancy Saungweme, Argument Ivan Mbengo, Pamela Razemba

DANGAMVURA-CHIKANGA

Isau Fungai Mupfumi, Wada Munjoma, Mike Reketai Duru, Portia Zvitambo, Kenneth Muchina, Enos Chimeri, Kenny Mutombeni, Binali Yard.

MUTARE WEST

Christopher Mushowe, Teedzai Percy Muchimwe, Maxwell Hatiponi Marangwanda, Maxwell Marange Masanga.

Mutare to name road after Tsvangirai

MUTARE - Mutare City Council has resolved to rename a street in the city’s central business district after the country’s late former prime minister, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Council made the resolution to rename Second Street after the former opposition MDC honcho, Tsvangirai, for his contribution to the country.

It has since written to the ministry of Local Government for approval after a full council meeting adopted the motion for the name change, moved by councillor Simon Mapuvire.

Mapuvire moved the written motion on April 9.

According to town clerk Joshua Maligwa’s report to a special council meeting on April 16, the councillor moved the motion to recognise Tsvangirai’s “immense contribution towards development in the nation of Zimbabwe”.

The motion sailed through the MDC-dominated council without opposition from their rivals in Zanu PF.

Mapuvire argued that Tsvangirai was an “icon of Zimbabwe” who made immeasurable contributions to the country.

He said the recognition was in line with how eminent personalities have been honoured by the border city.

Mapuvire said this was “taking into account the fact that Main Street in Mutare was named after liberation war hero Herbert Wilshire Chitepo”.

In terms of the law, roads and locations can be named after the dead, fauna and flora, among other things.

Tsvangirai died in South Africa in February at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer of the colon.

He was born on March 10, 1952 in Gutu, Masvingo province.

Tsvangirai was married to Elizabeth Tsvangirai nee Macheka after his first wife Susan died in a car accident in 2009.

The first of nine children, Tsvangirai made the most of his schooling and subsequent opportunities, which saw him start his working life as a sweeper in a textile factory and move on to the Trojan Nickel Mine as a plant operator.

It was here that Tsvangirai’s involvement with the trade union movement began, and in 1985 he took up the full-time position of vice president of Zimbabwe’s Associated Mine Workers Union.

Three years later he became secretary-general of the biggest labour union in the country, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).

Over the next decade, Tsvangirai played a key role in organising and uniting Zimbabwe’s trade unions and civil movements into an informal opposition to the ruling Zanu PF government of former president Robert Mugabe which by then was a de facto one party state having united and formed a government of national unity with the main opposition party PF Zapu in 1987.

The labour movement in the late 1990s under Tsvangirai was to provide the wind to the sails for the formation of the opposition MDC as worker grievances then gave rise to a formidable challenge against the Mugabe’s government.

This culminated, in September 1999, in the launch of the MDC.

Under Tsvangirai’s leadership, the MDC contested the 2000 parliamentary election and the 2002 presidential election, both hampered by electoral irregularities and intimidation, including two sets of treason charges levelled at Tsvangirai.

The opposition leader like many Zimbabweans after the liberation war was once an avid supporter of Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF party.

Tsvangirai, the only opposition leader who has ever won an election against Mugabe since 1980, was denied outright victory in 2008, after failing to get the 50 percent plus one vote. Tsvangirai won the presidential election by 47 percent of the votes, while Mugabe got 43 percent.

But Tsvangirai the standard-bearer of the MDC withdrew after hundreds of his supporters were allegedly murdered by Mugabe’s supporters.

He alleged that his party was facing a war rather than an election, “and we will not be part of that war.”

The UN Security Council unanimously agreed to take its first formal action on Harare by ruling that a free and fair presidential election run-off was impossible because of violence.

The council, including Zimbabwe’s allies South Africa, China and Russia that had previously long opposed discussion on Zimbabwe, made the decision after the Netherlands said Tsvangirai had taken refuge in its Harare embassy fearing for his life.

The protagonists parties in Zimbabwe, namely Zanu PF and the two MDC factions agreed on September 15, 2008 to work together to halt political and economic impasse that had crippled the nation in the new millennium.

This agreement (affectionately known as the Global Political Agreement (GPA)) ushered in an array of hope and paved way for the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), which ended on June 29, 2013.

In his lifetime, Tsvangirai collected a number of accolades from organisations throughout the world recognising his fight for human rights in Zimbabwe. For two consecutive years Tsvangirai was seen as the favourite to win the much coveted Nobel Peace Prize. In 2010, he was listed among hopefuls to land the award having lost out to Obama in 2009.

The National Democratic Institute, a US based pro-democracy group, gave one of its highest honours to Tsvangirai in 2010.

The NDI’s W. Averell Harriman Democracy Award which recognises individuals and groups who have demonstrated a commitment to democracy and human rights.

In 2009, the International Bar Association gave Tsvangirai an award “in recognition of his inspiring leadership in the struggle to secure the rule of law in Zimbabwe’’.

Muchinguri-Kashiri lambasts chaos

MUTARE - ZANU PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has publicly admitted to the chaos characterising the party’s primary elections.

This comes amid indications that some candidates that had been barred from contesting in the primaries on Sunday have bounced back into contention.

Prominent among them are Misheck Mugadza in Mutasa South and Misheck Mataranyika in Makoni South.

This followed intense lobbying by the aspiring legislators and their supporters to have their curricula vitarum reinstated.

Mataranyika confirmed that he had been cleared to contest after he sought to understand the reasons for his disqualification.

“I had not been told why I had been disqualified but as I sought the answers I was informed that everything had been sorted and I was free to contest,” a jubilant Mataranyika said.

Zanu PF officials in Mutasa South also confirmed the edition of Mugadza on the primary election ballot yesterday.

There has been a mixed bag of reactions following the publication of a list of candidates authorised by the politburo to contest in the primaries on Sunday.

While some protested the supreme decision-making body in-between congresses’ decision to allow some of the individuals who had been barred by their respective provinces to contest in the primaries, others were peeved by its decision to disallow certain people from running in the polls.

Muchinguri-Kashiri has acknowledged that there was rampant cheating in the campaigns, which threatens the party’s chances at the 2018 watershed election.

“Cheating is rampant. So, we have problems,” she said during a provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting held on Monday.

“Help your chairpersons so that the work is completed. We don’t have time… from here go and resolves problems in your areas or else you will end up with wrong candidates,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

She said some of the people participating in the elections were actively involved in the vetting processes, something that could have contributed to the disqualification of their rivals.

“ . . . suspicions will come when the person contesting is the one responsible for vetting the cells. How do you defend it when a contestant is compiling the electoral college? There is no fairness,” she added.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was aware of all the shenanigans being employed by contestants but warned that they were playing into the hands of the opposition if the rot is not corrected.

“…We know what is happening here, we are not dumb, we know what is happening…

“I’m the chairperson and (because) come from here and I don’t want to be embarrassed. We play games and we know them. We know Tingo-ringo…

“Don’t play with people, they love us but don’t take them for granted. I’m begging you…,” she pleaded during the PCC meeting.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said candidates should not fight dirty as they would expose the party’s weaknesses to the opposition.

“That’s why it was recommended that you should also campaign together so that we stay united as a family,” she said.

Traditional leaders blast protests against ZCDC

CHIADZWA - Traditional leaders in the Chiadzwa area have spoken out strongly against a demonstration staged on Monday against the Zimbabwe Consolidated Mining Company (ZCDC).

Led by Lovemore Mukwada of Bocha Diamond Development Trust, the protesters accused ZCDC of not doing enough to lift the surrounding communities in the diamond-rich region out of poverty.

It is, however, being feared that non-governmental organisations working in and around the controversial diamond fields could be manipulating locals to demonstrate against ZCDC in order to achieve their selfish interests.

That the demonstration came less than a month after ZCDC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with leaders of a trust representing the community to attend to key development priorities, seem to vindicate these suspicions.

Headman Chiadzwa told the Eastern News this week that the demonstrators lacked an appreciation of the realities on the ground.

“We didn’t demonstrate because we appreciate that the mine has challenges that it is currently working on…the main mine is even yet to be commissioned and there is no need to raise any alarm about the company’s alleged failure to invest in community development initiatives at the moment.

“This (demonstration) came from people who do not know what is obtaining on the ground here,” Headman Chiadzwa said.

There has been a proliferation of community-based groups in Chiadzwa, facilitated by different pressure groups.

Matthew Mundondo, a local spiritual leader, said villagers in the area were against demonstrations because they were being spearheaded by people outside of Chiadzwa.

“Issues were discussed with the company and progress on the ground shows that ZCDC will develop Chiadzwa once it sells its diamonds. While they are still to sell their diamonds, there are tangible things on the ground achieved using funds that are supposed to finance full operations,” said Mundondo.

Recently, Marange Development Trust (MDT) signed an MOU with ZCDC on behalf of the community.

MDT once had run-ins with ZCDC, when it accused the State-run firm of operating without an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate, before they smoked a peace pipe.

The trust is now being recognised as legitimate body representing the interests of the locals.

Malvern Mudiwa, who heads MDT, said it was premature to call for demonstrations against ZCDC, adding that the demonstrators were raising exactly the same things his organisation had tabled before the corporation.

“We could not stop them from exercising their constitutional rights to protest but the same dams, roads, clinics, schools and infrastructure we signed to have developed are the same things they want.

“They will still need to come to the negotiating table where we are and that is the reason we didn’t join them because it would have been inappropriate for us to march against a company that we are already in positive dialogue with,” Mudiwa said.

He said they have since urged ZCDC to engage the pressure group and invite them to the negotiation table where they would also help shed light on progress being made.

Efforts to get a comment from Mukwada to clarify on the need to protest their partner — Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), which helped organise the protests said the protests were deserved.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Natural Resource Governance, which helped organise the protest, saluted the demonstrators for standing up to ZCDC and its predecessors.

“The demands of the community are profound and straightforward. They want real development. No to imprisonment of a proud people through placement of the community under Protected Places and Area Act,” said Farai Maguwu, the centre’s executive director.

“Marange is not a park, these are the people and not animals. No to torture and ZCDC killings, we also helped in organising this demonstration because we saw that the community was not benefiting,” claimed Maguwu.

Dangamvura church elder escapes assault charge

MUTARE - A 72-year-old United Methodist Church (UMC) elder who was on trial for assaulting a church mate over a misunderstanding was recently freed by a Mutare magistrate.

Rodger Chirara of Dangamvura (Area C) was freed by magistrate Perseverance Makala following his conviction after a full trial.

He was being charged with assault as defined in section 89(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Chirara was being alleged to have slapped Wisdom Humure, 47, for following up on his contribution to the UMC building fund.

It was the State’s case that on June 27, 2017 at 0900 hours, Humure went to his residence intending to collect Chirara’s contribution but this did not end well as he was assaulted in the process.

During their engagement over the matter, Humure had calculated Chirara’s arrears and told him the amount due. This allegedly did not go down well with Chirara who then demanded to know if Humure had cleared his own arrears.

Chirara allegedly began shouting at Humure, alleging the visitor had demanded cash from him before grabbing him by the collar, pushing him against the gate and slapping him once. Although Humure sustained no visible injuries, he was medically examined.

Mutare council outsources refuse collection

MUTARE - Council has started outsourcing refuse collection with residents in some suburbs already attesting to improvements in service delivery.

The city fathers took the decision to hire refuse collection trucks and casual labourers to augment council resources, bring about efficiency in revenue-collection and cut costs.

This was after councillor Walter Zambezi had moved a motion to that effect.

The feedback from residents in parts of Dangamvura, Chikanga and Hob House has been positive ever since the initiative was implemented.

Zambezi said council was considering extending the programme to cover the entire city.

“As council, we are hoping to make sure that we cover the entire city because we save almost $2 000 per truck each month,” he said.

It costs council $5 066,86 to run one refuse truck, including labour, whereas it would cost $3 760 to hire a truck.

There are, however, certain pitfalls associated with this new thrust.

It has been observed, for instance, that hiring ordinary trucks and casual labourers pose the challenge of littering along the roads, while the offloading part is laborious in that it is done manually.

There are also health risks to refuse handlers.

Council acknowledges these shortcomings and has pledged to redress them.

To mitigate against this, it has been recommended that council should provide contract workers with adequate protective clothing.

“Provision of bin liners would ease these challenges. Council could purchase bin liners from major suppliers like Mega Pack and supply them to residents for free,” read part of the council minutes.