Coca-Cola partners Hac in Bonaqua Marathon

HARARE - Beverage company Coca-Cola has partnered with Harare Athletics Club (Hac) in seeing the birth of the inaugural Bonaqua Marathon which is set for Old Georgians Sports Club this Sunday.

Bonaqua is brand of Coca-Cola which produces bottled mineral water.

The race has a total prize fund of $7 600 with the top place in both the men and women’s categories guaranteed $1 000 each while the second and third placed athletes will receive $500 and $300 each.

Top athletes in the 21km race are guaranteed $300 with the second and third best assured of $200 and $100 respectively while the veterans and masters are set to get almost similar amounts.

Participants taking part in the event for fun and healthy living in the 10km race are also primed to walk away with at least 500 non-cash prizes.

The Bonaqua Marathon is set to be a permanent feature on the Hac calendar and will be held in Harare and Bulawayo.

Coca-Cola Company senior brand manager Vee Chibanda said: “At the The Coca-Cola Company, we recognise that we cannot have a healthy and growing business unless the communities we serve are healthy and sustainable.

“As the number one beverage company in Zimbabwe, we have committed ourselves to improving the quality of life in the communities where we do business.

“We are glad to add another baby to our portfolio of sports initiatives that we bankroll which include Copa Coca-Cola, ZITF Four Minute Mile and Triathlon.”

Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited customer marketing executive Diana Mubayiwa said: “We are overwhelmed by the tremendous support that Zimbabweans have given to our Bonaqua Still Water.

“Since its launch in October 2015, Bonaqua Still Water has grown to be the most preferred water not only in Zimbabwe but in southern Africa where it recently won the Southern African Annual product of the Year Award.

“As our way of ploughing back to the community, we started sponsoring a number of sports initiatives through the Bonaqua Still Water.

“Bonaqua is the official sponsor of annual international Bonaqua Troutbeck ATU African Triathlon Cup, it is the official water for Zimbabwe Cricket, Tiger Fishing, Super 8 Rugby tournaments and other corporate and school activities.”