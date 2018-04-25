Mubaiwa backs under fire Mutasa

HARARE - Dynamos president Kenni Mubaiwa insists the club still has faith in coach Lloyd Mutasa despite the Harare giants’ dreadful start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The Glamour Boys have now gone for seven matches without a win as they have draw three and lost four games already.

With such a dreadful start to the new campaign, DeMbare find themselves just one place off the bottom of the log with a paltry three points from.

To compound the club’s woes is the fact that on Sunday they lost 1-0 to neighbours CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium with Denver Mukamba netting the only goal of the game.

Mukamba was deemed a distraction in the DeMbare squad by Mutasa at the start of this year due to his poor disciplinary record and allegations of drug abuse.

Sunday’s defeat however, has left Mutasa under a lot of scrutiny as he has superintended over DeMbare’s worst ever start to a Premier League campaign.

DeMbare are now 16 points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and it would now take a miracle for the Harare giants to mount a serious title challenge.

But despite of all the problems at the club, Mubaiwa insists they are still analysing their situation and are looking for possible solutions.

The Harare businessman said his executive will hold a crisis meeting this week with the technical team to decide the way forward in the wake of the crisis.

“It’s not a secret that things are not well at the moment. Results are not coming and there is an urgent need to address the problem. We are all not happy with how things are currently unfolding,” Mubaiwa told the Daily News.

“But I think we also need to have sober minds in dealing with this problem. For now, I don’t think firing the coach is the solution.

“But at the same time we also want the coach to tell us if he thinks he is capable of leading the team out of this mess.

“That’s why we have called for a crucial meeting this week with the technical team where we are going to discuss on the way forward. We want the technical team to tell us what they think is the problem and how they intend to address it.

“There is no doubt that Mutasa has done a good job and we are very proud of him. But at the same time it is also important to put interests of the team ahead.”

Mubaiwa also dismissed as baseless allegations that the team is failing to perform as his executive is not paying the players especially in the wake of the Christian Ntouba saga.

The Cameroonian, who was DeMbare’s leading scorer last season, terminated his contract with the Glamour Boys last month due to unpaid salaries and signing-on fees.

A last minute attempt by Dynamos and their sponsors NetOne failed to salvage the situation as Ntouba stuck to his guns and he is now set to join Ngezi Platinum.

“It’s very sad that when things like this are happening people they are quick to point fingers at me. Right now my executive is being accused of not paying player’s salaries yet our sponsors NetOne have been fulfilling their obligation every month,” Mubaiwa said.

“We don’t owe anyone. Players are receiving their monthly salaries and it’s sad some people are using the current situation to peddle lies. In any case I feel this is actually the time that we should pull in one direction to come out of this.

“I don’t think there is any need to be pointing fingers at each other because it does not help anything. I am confident we will rise again as Dynamos, it’s only a matter of time.”