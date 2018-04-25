Mountaineers choke at home

HARARE - The Logan Cup is set to go all the way to the wire after log leaders Mountaineers choked at home against Mid West Rhinos in Mutare while second-placed Mashonaland Eagles narrowed the gap to two points following a rain affected draw against a stubborn Rising Stars at Takashinga Sports Club on Sunday.

The reigning champions lost by 206 runs on day three against a fired up Rhinos side while the Eagles failed to rise for the stars in a 35-minute rain delay on the last day needing just three wickets to win.

Mountaineers coach Shepherd Makunura backed his charges to bounce back and defend their title in the last match against

“... we were outplayed in all departments, we are hurting. The good thing is that we have a bye next game; hopefully we can regroup and get our act together for our last Logan cup game,” Makunura told the Daily News.

He said playing at home in Mutare for the first time this season did not affect the team’s rhythm.

“I don’t think so, credit to the Rhinos they played some good cricket and they were more disciplined then us...yes we have the capacity to safeguard our title, we will bounce back and defend our title,” Makunura said.

On the other hand, Eagles coach Stanley Timoni was visibly disappointed but paid tribute to the team’s fighting spirit despite the draw.

“...Disappointing but the boys tried their level best especially after a long break...had it not been of the bad light I’m confident we were going to win.

“We need to stay focused for the next game against Matabeleland Tuskers in as much as I am losing about 13 players who are going overseas,” said Timoni.