Madinda praises Bosso's maturity

HARARE - While all the weekend’s attention was on the Harare derby between CAPS United and Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium, Highlanders once again used the opportunity to quietly go about their business.

Bosso had to come from behind to beat Shabanie Mine 3-1 in front of another bumper crowd at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Chinda Boys took a 12th minute lead through Donald Makuwe but the home side rallied back to equalise just before the break when defender Peter Muduhwa scored past the visitors’ goalkeeper Petros Moyo.

Newman Sianchali and Brian Banda were on target in the second half to ensure Highlanders picked up their fifth win inside seven matches to move onto second place on the Castle Lager Premiership log standings with 17 points.

Bosso, who are still undefeated following two draws with Triangle and Chicken Inn as well, are now just two points behind early pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars.

This was not predicted at all at the start of the season after Ndlovu had jettisoned a number of experienced players out of the club while promoting a number of youngsters from the Bosso 90 squad.

Against Shabanie was the first time Highlanders had gone behind this season and Ndlovu was pleased with how his side responded before eventually collecting all three points.

“It was a difficult game. The first 20minutes was a total hell for us. There was pressure that we had not experienced since we started the league,” Ndlovu said after the match.

“That goal nearly destroyed us because it was the first time we had gone behind; I didn’t know how my boys were going to react to that but thanks that the boys are still young and are willing to learn hence we sustained the pressure up until the break.

“I would like believe that Shabanie has quality players and their football is such that they could confuse you, if you don’t have the strength to endure that pressure.

“Second half was a different ball game altogether. The boys fought and responded to what we have been requesting which is giving the best football to the masses that have come to support the team.”

For such a young side that is still in its development stage, the Bosso legend is pleased with how the squad has embraced his philosophy.

“In terms of tactical awareness we have shown in the games that we have played that we are doing something good in terms of our set pieces; a number of goals that we have scored have come from such situations,” Ndlovu said.

“The boys are really fighting hard to get something when the ball comes in from free kicks or corner kicks. I am grateful that the boys are giving a listening ear and they are willing to learn.”

The Highlanders turnaround this season cannot be complete without the huge role the fans have played.

Bosso fans have endorsed Ndlovu’s “ECD” project by filling up Barbourfields in all the home matches they have played this season.

Attendances have been dwindling in the past but this current Bosso squad has been able to rekindle the bond with the supporters.

“The fans promised that they were going to come and they did come; the boys then delivered. It is important to note that the turnaround against Shabanie was probably also characterised by the behaviour of our supporters, who no doubt kept on cheering the boys and make them believe they can turn around the result,” Ndlovu said.

This weekend, Bosso’s mantle will be tested fully when they travel to the Baobab Stadium to face Ngezi Platinum Stars.

These are the only two teams still to enjoy an unbeaten start to the 2018 campaign.

However, Ngezi Platinum have turned Baobab into a fortress where they are yet to taste defeat since August 2016.