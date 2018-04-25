Douglas Tanyanyiwa dies

HARARE - The Zimbabwe football fraternity was yesterday plunged into mourning following the untimely death of veteran football administrator Douglas Tanyanyiwa.

Tanyanyiwa, who was the owner of the now defunct Douglas Warriors Football Club, a former Premiership side, died yesterday at a Harare Hospital after a battle with illness.

Details of the funeral were still scratchy by time of going to print but the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) yesterday led with condolence messages.

“We are deeply saddened by (Mr) Tanyanyiwa’s death, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this difficult period of grief,” Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said.

“Tanyanyiwa’s passion for football development was inspirational, not many individuals can channel their hard-earned cash towards sponsorship of football clubs, but he did, that is how special he was.

“We greatly cherish the deceased’s immense emotional and financial investment in local football for so many years.

“As we pay our last respects to a champion of football development, we can only celebrate all his good deeds and his lasting legacy.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Black Rhinos striker Lot Chiwunga, who is a product of Tanyanyiwa wrote on his Facebook wall: “May your soul rest in eternal peace (Douglas Tanyanyiwa).

“You took us under your wings and made us what we are today and I will never forget what you did for me and my family.”