Curechem launches irrigation project

HARARE - Curechem Overseas (Private) Limited has launched an irrigation project in Mahusekwa, Mashonaland East Province, which is aimed at empowering poverty-stricken villagers.

According to the company’s group managing director Anup Chand, the project is part of their initiative to give back to the community.

“Curechem’s dream in giving back to the community is that no one in Mahusekwa must die from hunger and no child must go without education.

“Likewise, the current government is open for business to improve the economy, we should all also do something to help the current government to improve the economy and people’s livelihoods, hence the step Curechem took to help Mahusekwa community with this farming project,” Chand said.

The company, which has branches in South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, India and Mozambique, hosted a field day in Mahusekwa last week in a bid to cement its initiative.

“Curechem will support Mahusekwa community and will lead the project and partner the community. The first step towards the long journey that the company took was to put the drip irrigation system and grow maize and beans crops under three hectares of farm land with the intention of increasing the hectarage in the next season and plans are to grow potatoes, tomatoes and other crops,” Chand said.

He also said that proceeds from the farming project will assist the needy centres in Mahusekwa, which include a full day orphanage in ward 12, Mazivanhanga, Mahusekwa, Chihota. The centre looks after the orphans, old age and disabled.

According to Chand, Curechem will also use the money from the farming project to provide food to the centre and finance the construction of classroom blocks, buy furniture and books.

“Likewise if all corporates in Zimbabwe hold the hand of the needy villages and try to do what they can, very soon we will bring prosperity to Zimbabwe,” he said.