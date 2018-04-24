Zim to play Proteas in Sept

HARARE - Cricket South Africa (CSA) yesterday announced another bumper programme of home international fixtures for the 2018-19 season against Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The international seasons starts with three-match series against Zimbabwe in both white ball formats from the end of September to the middle of October.

Pakistan are then the guests for the festive season with SuperSport Park hosting the opening Sunfoil Test match, starting on the Day of Goodwill (December 26) followed by the traditional New Year Test at PPC Newlands and the final Test match at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in mid-January.

“We are pleased to announce the complete schedule of international cricket for our home season,” said CSA acting chief executive, Thabang Moroe.

“It is going to be a very busy period and a very big one for our Standard Bank Proteas who will be using the programme of 13 ODIs against three different opponents in addition to the away tours to fine tune their preparations for the 2019 ICC World Cup to be played in England and Wales commencing on May 30 next year.

“By taking the Zimbabwe tour to some of our smaller venues we are also creating the opportunity for our fans around the country to see the Proteas in action.

“Our fans now also have the opportunity to make their holiday plans in good time so that they can watch the Proteas in action in their favourite formats,” concluded Moroe.

Zim Tour Itinerary 2018

September 30: 10h00, 1st Momentum ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley (Day)

October 3: 13h00, 2nd Momentum ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (D/N)

October 6: 13h00, 3rd Momentum ODI, Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl (D/N)

October 9: 18h00, 1st KFC T20 International, Buffalo Park, East London (D/N)

October 12: 18h00, 2nd KFC T20 International, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom (D/N)

October 14: 14h30, 3rd KFC T20 International, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (Day)