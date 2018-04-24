Mukanya face to face with piracy

HARARE - Government is setting up a task force to look into tougher piracy laws after celebrated musician Thomas Mapfumo complained that 12 of his albums have been compiled into one compact disc and being sold for $0,50.

Mapfumo said this while paying a courtesy call on Arts and Recreation minister Kazembe Kazembe at his offices yesterday.

The music legend will be performing in Harare this Saturday after returning home for the first time in over a decade from the United States of America where he was in self-imposed exile.

“It’s a serious problem that we are working to address the piracy urgently. We have a big problem and you have given us ideas on how its working out there,” Kazembe said.

“The existing law is not adequate or deterrent enough, so we have agreed as a ministry that we need to initiate the process of really looking at that law and making sure we come up with something punitive to deter people from piracy and that is supposed to be done as a matter of urgency.

“We are going to set up a task force with immediate effect. We are going to come up with a think tank, we have got a lot of people who are very knowledge as far as intellectual property is concerned and those are the people we are going to engage as a matter of urgency, and come up with new laws that are punitive because this is disturbing and worrisome.”

Mukanya has previously spoken out strongly against piracy.

Kazembe also revealed that the musician was going to set up a foundation to assist the arts industry.

“Mukanya has a very sound idea which we are going to support — The Thomas Mapfumo Foundation, which will assist upcoming musicians and assist in the industry.

“So, we are going to do our best to ensure that he realises his dream,” he said.

Mapfumo spoke about promoting the arts and working to unite Africa, as a way for the continent to progress.

“Where we are from (United States) they don’t look at what you are good at educationally, they look at what you are good at, if you are for art, if you are for basketball, if you are for soccer then they promote you that way.

“These are the things that we overlook, we say heh I want my child to be a doctor.

“If you force your child to become a doctor, he/she will become a bad doctor because you have forced them to become what they do not want to be,” Mapfumo said.

Mukanya also spoke about how Africa’s disunity is the reason why they have been taken advantage of by the West.

“Africa is the richest continent, and they know if you unite, they will become beggars.

“The West doesn’t want to see you united. We should unite the whole of Africa, things will be good. And if we unite, corruption will end, because you are thinking I cannot be stealing from the whole of Africa,” he said.