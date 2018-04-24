Mhere struggles to fill up 7 Arts Theatre again

HARARE - As gospel musician Mathias Mhere tries to move to high-class joints, it seems the ambitious musician still has a lot to do for him to penetrate affluent markets if his recent album launch is anything to go by.

For the second time, Mhere failed to fill up even half of the 800-seater 7 Arts Theatre which is nestled at Avondale shops in Harare when he unveiled his latest studio project Panogara Nyasha on Friday.

The new 10-track album is made up of songs: MaTables, Munhu Kuvanhu, Sarafina, Porofita, Adam Emmanuel, Anogara Pakati Pedu, Simba Kubuda, Bhuku and the title track Panogara Nyasha.

However, some critics are of the view that Mhere failed to fill up the venue as his target market was planning for Nigerian star Davido’s 30 Billion Concert which was going to take place at Harare International Conference Centre the following day, courtesy of socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure in conjunction with 2Kings Entertainment.

Some critics are of the opinion that Mhere’s fan base is strong in densely crowded areas including ghettoes, farms and mines among others.

As a result, most of his loyal fans are reluctant to grace events held in joints found on the other side of Samora Machel Avenue.

As it stands, Mhere has dumped his loyal fans in “marginalised and downtrodden areas or simply kujecha” that have played a significant role on his way up the ladder.

Meanwhile, Mhere should retrace his footsteps and spend his effort on his true fans before it is too late.

Contemporary artiste Andrew “Andy Muridzo” Ngwenya used to be that ambitious until this year when he swallowed his pride.

The Dherira hit-maker failed to fill up 7 Arts Theatre last time when he launched the album Tichambotenderera but this time he chose a smaller joint, Club 1+1 at Longcheng Plaza in the capital as the venue for his Munondo album launch.

The project Munondo will be officially unveiled on May 4.