Chief Musarurwa shoots man at point-blank range

HARARE - Relatives of a 22-year-old man have demanded that police thoroughly investigate Chief Musarurwa for shooting him at point-blank range, amid fears there is an attempt to downplay the case in a move that risks sparking a new scandal for the law enforcement agency.

The man, who was only identified by his surname Majongwe, suffered a serious gunshot wound in the chest from the shooting and is being treated in the Chivhu General Hospital’s intensive care unit where his condition is deteriorating, relatives told the Daily News yesterday.

“He is battling for life at Chivhu General Hospital after being shot in the chest by the degenerate traditional leader,” a fuming close relative told the Daily News.

Police national spokesperson Charity Charamba told the Daily News in a telephone interview yesterday that police had concluded that the shooting was accidental.

“Yes, I can confirm that, but it was an accidental shooting,” she said, and declined to give further details.

Chief Musarurwa could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Although details of the shooting were still sketchy at the time of going to print last night, reports are that Musarurwa, whose real name is Enos Musakwa, allegedly opened fire at the man at point-blank range in the tiny farming town on Tuesday last week after an unspecified altercation.

He is also said to have lost a lot of blood following the shooting, which left him unconscious.

Close relatives who declined to be named for fear of victimisation also said they feared for their lives.

They added that efforts to bring Musarurwa, who is also a Senator to book have so far proved fruitless as members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers in the area have reportedly received orders from their superiors to stop pursuing the matter and conclude it was an accidental shooting.

Majongwe’s family said they are now considering hiring a private investigator to look into the shooting after being frustrated by police.

A distraught uncle said the family is disgusted by the police’s approach.

“The police’s claim is a load of bulls***. . . . full of lies,” said the uncle.

“We wanted justice for my nephew and we have not got it. We are hiring a private investigator to get to the bottom of this and find out the truth,” he added.

The chief is not shy of controversy.

Last year, a Chikomba district-based war veteran, Justice Munhapa, was accused of savagely beating the chief after they failed to peacefully resolve their dispute over a piece of land.

In 2015, he publicly clashed with the opposition MDC leadership after it failed to inform him of the death of one of its prominent supporters in the area after they turned up to mark the party’s 16th anniversary at Nharira Growth Point in Chikomba district.

Also last year, Chief Musarurwa stirred controversy when he swam against the tide and said there was nothing wrong with raunchy South African dancer Zodwa Wabantu to come and perform in the country after the censorship board blocked her from staging two shows in the country.

Zodwa drew continental controversy for her sexually suggestive dances which she performs mainly to drooling male fans without underwear.