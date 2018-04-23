Nigerian star delivers polished act

HARARE - Popular Nigerian singer Davido real name David Adedeji Adeleke gave a spirited, flawless act on Sunday morning as if he was compensating for his previous no-shows to Zimbabwe.

With a Zimbabwean flag on his neck, the Fall hit-maker rolled on stage at exactly 1:15am and he finished the remarkable act at 2:45am.

Sharing the stage with local artistes in form of Jah Prayzah and Killer T, Davido performed before a relatively good and responding HICC crowd; he was backed by a full band.

He apologised to the fans for last year’s no-shows before belting out hits such as Skelewu, Tchelete (Goodlife) a duet with South Africa house music group Mafikizolo, his collaboration with Jah Prayzah My Lilly, Number One a duet with Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz and Fall among others much to the delight of thousands of his fans who often responded by singing along.

While winding up his act, the Nigerian international singer expressed his gratitude to Ginimbi and Harare for the warm welcome and love.

“My brother, Ginimbi, thank you for inviting me here. Harare, I love you. I will perform here every year,” he promised.