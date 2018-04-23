It's the Denver Mukamba show

CAPS United.............(0) 1

Dynamos.........................0

HARARE - CAPS United midfielder Denver Mukamba provided a moment of brilliance which turned out to be the only difference between his side and Dynamos in yesterday’s Harare derby.

Mukamba, who is on loan at Makepekepe from DeMbare, scored a wonderful team goal in the 68th minute to compound his parent club to their fourth defeat inside seven matches.

Form is truly temporary but class is permanent because the 26-year-old looked like his career was going to grind to a halt when he was frozen out by DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa.

With his reputation in tatters because of allegations of missing training and drug abuse, many thought that Mukamba would be relegated to the dustbins but Makepekepe gave the midfielder a platform to resurrect his career.

Yesterday was only Mukamba’s second start for the Green Machine and he clearly chose the best platform to show DeMbare what they are missing.

The lanky midfielder pounced on a Brian Muzondiwa cross from the right with a first time short that beat DeMbare goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga to give Makepekepe the bragging rights.

This derby was always going to be about Mukamba due to his recent history with Mutasa and Dynamos.

And as early as the first minute, the midfielder almost scored but his shot from way outside the box ricocheted off the cross bar with Mateyaunga well beaten.

The Makepekepe fans were applauding the midfielder’s every touch and when they did not, Mukamba would gesture to them reminding them they ought to be vociferous even when the tide seemed against them.

As the half grew, DeMbare began to look more comfortable on the ball and they caused some anxious moments for the home team.

The Glamour Boys were, however, not clinical in front of goal and that would eventually come back to haunt them in the second period.

In order to give his side some impetuous, Mutasa introduced Gift Saunyama for Jimmy Tigere at the start of the second period.

But it was Mukamba, who made a similar spectacular start to the second half when his powerful volley went over the bar.

CAPS coach Lloyd Chitembwe also reacted by bringing off Abasirim Chidiebere and replacing him with Muzondiwa and it proved to be the turning point.

Muzondiwa created the goal for the home side when he whipped in a cross from the right which appeared to have had crossed the line for a goalkick but the linesman and referee Norman Matemera found nothing wrong with it.

Mukamba was there to meet the cross with a powerful shot that went in to bring a loud cheer from the CAPS fans.

Mukamba was finally hauled off in 77th minute after he appeared to injure himself while attempting a speculative long range effort and was replaced by Cabby Kamhapa.

Dynamos looked like they had found an equaliser in the 89th minute when Quality Kangadze’s goal-bound header was scoopped back into play by CAPS goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba.

Unfortunately for DeMbare, there is no Video Assistant Referee (Var) technology in Zimbabwe yet otherwise it could have been different.

TEAMS

CAPS United: Prosper Chigumba, Carlton Munzabwa (Justice Jangano 66m), Valentine Musarurwa, Dennis Dauda, Stephen Makatuka, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Denver Mukamba (Cabby Kamhapa 77m), Simba Nhivi, Joel Ngodzo, John Zhuwawo, Abasirim Chidiebere (Brian Muzondiwa 57m)

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Blessing Moyo, Ocean Mushure (Panashe Mutasa 68m), Godfrey Mukambi, Jimmy Tigere (Gift Saunyama 46m), James Marufu, Kudzanai Dhemere, Marshal Machazani, Kuda Kumwala, Quality Kangadze, Valentine Kadonzvo (Emmanuel Mandiranga 50m).